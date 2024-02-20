Making a difficult choice.

Your Salad

Your Salad

Purple Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
1,567
Reaction score
814
I have budgeted an amount of money to spend on games this year and I can't decide whether to just go ahead and buy Helldivers for instant gratification or wait for Expeditions (mudrunner game).
I have no online friends who will commit to Helldivers so im not sure if I will end up holding the bag with this game.
I really like physics driven games and Expositions looks great.
Everyone knows what Helldivers is so I won't post a vid showing gameplay.
Here is Expeditions.




Just not sure what I should do.
 
Arrowhead are sorting Helldivers' servers to the point that CEO has even said to wait to buy. A lot of fun awaits there but you have time before the floodgates open up; no-one knows when things will be sorted.

When does this Expeditions drop? Around the corner or over coming months?

And here's a tentative roadmap of 2024 games coming; heaps of good stuff this year. How many games you reckon your budget will get you? One game a month? One game every two months? Because Helldivers 2 will be one of those adventures you pay 40€ for and in return on that investment, get 100s of hours out of – very good bang for your buck, in other words.

@Your Salad
 
Valhoven said:
Arrowhead are sorting Helldivers' servers to the point that CEO has even said to wait to buy. A lot of fun awaits there but you have time before the floodgates open up; no-one knows when things will be sorted.

When does this Expeditions drop? Around the corner or over coming months?

And here's a tentative roadmap of 2024 games coming; heaps of good stuff this year. How many games you reckon your budget will get you? One game a month? One game every two months? Because Helldivers 2 will be one of those adventures you pay 40€ for and in return on that investment, get 100s of hours out of – very good bang for your buck, in other words.

@Your Salad
Click to expand...
Expeditions drops in about three weeks. The state HD2s servers right now makes me squeamish to pull the trigger. I guess I'll do the right thing and wait.
Having money in your Steam wallet is a powerful motive to spend it.
First world problems.
Thanks for the link.
Cheers.
 
Get neither and buy games on sale. That's what I do. I still have barely played Snowrunner, so won't be touching Expeeitions for a long time cause my backlog is massive.

Not even sure what Helldivers is. Sorry TS.

Edit: saw the thread. It's a PlayStation game that explains it.
 
Hyperglide said:
Get neither and buy games on sale. That's what I do. I still have barely played Snowrunner, so won't be touching Expeeitions for a long time cause my backlog is massive.

Not even sure what Helldivers is. Sorry TS.

Edit: saw the thread. It's a PlayStation game that explains it.
Click to expand...
Helldivers II is on Steam. It will probably see Steam sales, eventually, but being a Playstation under the Sony publishing umbrella, and the most virally successful shooter in years, it's unlikely this will be anytime soon.
 
Your Salad said:
Expeditions drops in about three weeks. The state HD2s servers right now makes me squeamish to pull the trigger. I guess I'll do the right thing and wait.
Having money in your Steam wallet is a powerful motive to spend it.
First world problems.
Thanks for the link.
Cheers.
Click to expand...

If your on PC then forget about Hell Divers 2. I got it two days ago and haven't been able to play it once. I refunded it. PS5 seems to be having an easier time. Both of my friends on PS5 have got in every single day but they are still having issues.
 
Madmick said:
Helldivers II is on Steam. It will probably see Steam sales, eventually, but being a Playstation under the Sony publishing umbrella, and the most virally successful shooter in years, it's unlikely this will be anytime soon.
Click to expand...
Its already 20 dollars cheaper than what we have been trained to pay for a game.
 
Your Salad said:
Its already 20 dollars cheaper than what we have been trained to pay for a game.
Click to expand...
I'm not criticizing the price. I'm just speculating to the likelihood of a sale. Nintendo and Sony games are less likely to go on sales because of their strength in the console space. But even PC games (whether multiplatform, Microsoft exclusives, or outright PC exclusives) that enjoy a sustained high demand are less likely to go on sales, or go a long period after their launch before a substantial sale that discounts the price greater than like 5%.
 
Madmick said:
I'm not criticizing the price. I'm just speculating to the likelihood of a sale. Nintendo and Sony games are less likely to go on sales because of their strength in the console space. But even PC games (whether multiplatform, Microsoft exclusives, or outright PC exclusives) that enjoy a sustained high demand are less likely to go on sales, or go a long period after their launch before a substantial sale that discounts the price greater than like 5%.
Click to expand...
I know you weren't criticizing. Seems my communication skills are lower than usual today. I guess I was agreeing with your comment about HD2 not going on sale anytime soon, and adding to your speculation. The price is already lower than most games.
 
You sound poor.
 
Also Helldivers actually looks like a fun game. So I'd get that if you cant afford both.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll
Movies REBEL MOON: PART ONE - A CHILD OF FIRE (Dragonlord's Review)
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
Starck
Starck
toasty
Y MMA? it's fun to watch but Y mma? (definitely a tl/dr thread)
2
Replies
25
Views
773
toasty
toasty

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,182
Messages
55,125,997
Members
174,625
Latest member
mahooy22022

Share this page

Back
Top