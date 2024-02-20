Making a difficult choice.

Your Salad
I have budgeted an amount of money to spend on games this year and I can't decide whether to just go ahead and buy Helldivers for instant gratification or wait for Expeditions (mudrunner game).
I have no online friends who will commit to Helldivers so im not sure if I will end up holding the bag with this game.
I really like physics driven games and Expositions looks great.
Everyone knows what Helldivers is so I won't post a vid showing gameplay.
Here is Expeditions.
Just not sure what I should do.
