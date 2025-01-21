  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Makhachev x Volkanovski I was probably one of the rare cases where two top10 best MMA fighters all time faced each other

I have no doubt both Islam and Volks are among the ten fighters who best practiced this sport in the history
What were other cases where this phenomenon occurred in your opinion? I think probably Jones x DC was the another one but many fans will deny DC as a top10 p4p

I think this is the best chance this happens against: Makhachev x Topuria
 
Fedor/Nog/CC depending on your rankings. Had even more significance being HW, true baddest man on the planet tests.

GSP/BJ/Hughes again depending on your specific rankings.

Anderson/Cormier

Shogun/Bones was the two best ever LHWs going at it, even if one was 4 knee surgeries deep

Topuria is nowhere near the resume to call him the FW GOAT, let alone top 10 all time.

Fights that would have made this list won't make it five years from now, just like so many fights and fighters of the past fall by the way side.
 
