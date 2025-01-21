Makhachev x Volkanovski I was probably one of the rare cases where two top10 best MMA fighters all time faced each other

DanDragon Machi
I have no doubt both Islam and Volks are among the ten fighters who best practiced this sport in the history
What were other cases where this phenomenon occurred in your opinion? I think probably Jones x DC was the another one but many fans will deny DC as a top10 p4p
I think this is the best chance this happens against: Makhachev x Topuria
