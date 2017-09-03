Make Armbars Great Again!

I was thinking recently about how armbars are less and less common. The submission defense of fighters has gone up and most guys probably don't spend too much time on the offense of it. IMO its the ultimate "live by the sword" submission. You can easily lose position (via mount) and it could hurt you in a fight if you don't get it. It is the classic submission, aside from the RNC or Guillotine, it was a staple. Everyone knows when someone is getting choked, even casual fans, but when they see someone getting armbarred, they are often in awe.
Rousey-Tate-16-finish.slo.pt2.gif

51ybMSnF9bL.jpg


"THE FIGHT IS OVER!" - Herb Dean
method=get&s=tim-sylvia-frank-mir-gif-06-19-2014-12-33-48-988.gif



Post your favorite armbar finishes.

MAKE ARMBARS GREAT AGAIN.
i7RGHVD.gif
 
I was thinking the last one that was really impressive was Pettis armbaring Benson in the first round. Fuck, its been 4 years. It was funny cause Benson came out in his gi with his new black belt and got promptly submitted lol
 
I was thinking the last one that was really impressive was Pettis armbaring Benson in the first round. Fuck, its been 4 years. It was funny cause Benson came out in his gi with his new black belt and got promptly submitted lol
As a Benson fan, I was so pissed. It was slick though.
 
I like how he is struggling, struggling and then realizes the armbar is there and switches so quick.
yea it was great awareness by GSP on one hand, on the other hand, he was beating his ass so bad in that match that he probably could have done anything he wanted to. He really cemented himself as the best WW on the planet right there.
 
Dustin Hazelett- Josh Burkman was fucking sweeeet.
 
That was a triangle
If you weren't a casual you would notice him trying to get the 2 on 1 grip on his left arm in an attempt to transition to an armbar. Then again this is sherdog so i shouldn't take basic jiu jitsu understanding as a given.
 
