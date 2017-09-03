Spoiler

"THE FIGHT IS OVER!" - Herb Dean

I was thinking recently about how armbars are less and less common. The submission defense of fighters has gone up and most guys probably don't spend too much time on the offense of it. IMO its the ultimate "live by the sword" submission. You can easily lose position (via mount) and it could hurt you in a fight if you don't get it. It is the classic submission, aside from the RNC or Guillotine, it was a staple. Everyone knows when someone is getting choked, even casual fans, but when they see someone getting armbarred, they are often in awe.Post your favorite armbar finishes.MAKE ARMBARS GREAT AGAIN.