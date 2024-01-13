Grassshoppa said: 1. Can he attach this equipment to my creature?

2. Will my creature will attack me every round if able?

3. What are instances in which the creature would be unable to attack me?

4. When the creature attacks me, am I able to block it using my own creatures?

5. Can I only block the creature with untapped creatures?

6. If I destroy the creature, does the equipment stay in play or go to his graveyard?

7. If it stays on the battlefield, does it fall on my side since it was attached to my creature or does it fall on his side since it’s his equipment?

8. What’s a good strategy to stop this equipment? It seems either he keeps hitting me (the player) or I keep blocking in which case he just keeps re-attaching it to another creature of mine until I have no more creatures? Click to expand...

Grassshoppa said: 1. I don’t understand this card at all. Can someone explain it to me in plain language?

2. Choose target instant or sorcery spell. From where? The opponent chooses an instant or sorcery spell from his hand? His library? Any spell he has knowledge of?

3. Does choose mean it is being cast immediately?

4. If the vote is tied, copy the spell? I don’t understand what this is saying. Copy the spell so you have two spells to cast? Are these cards you have to have then you put them in your hand?

5. Choose new targets for the copy? Click to expand...

Haven't played in a long time, but this is what I understand:1) Yes, by paying 1 extra mana.2) Your creatures can't attack you. But he can force them to attack him. This solves most of your questions.3) Creatures you control can't attack you. They would attack whatever legal target there is. Which means your opponent or planeswalkers he controls.4, 5) If you are talking about your own creatures, they can't attack you. If it's an opponent's creature, you can block it as normal.6, 7) Graveyard.8) Your creatures can't attack you. But he can force your creatures to attack him. You might have some creature that you don't want to attack, because it's easily blocked and has some cool ability, and this card will force it to do so. But it's less powerful than you think, because there's no self-attacks.1) After you or your opponent play a sorcery or instant, you might play this. After you play it, both you and your opponent vote if you want to let you play a copy of the sorcery, or if you want to counter it. If you both vote denial, then counter the spell, ie: the sorcery gets cancelled and goes to the graveyard without causing any effects to anyone. If not, you are allowed to "copy" the sorcery for yourself, and choose a new target for it.2,3,4,5 ) A sorcery or instant that either you or your opponent have just played. For example, your opponent plays Lightning Bolt. After he plays it, you play Split Decision. If you both choose denial, then the LB doesn't deal damage to anyone and goes to the graveyard. If not, the LB deals 3 damage to whoever your opponent chooses, but you can copy the LB and choose to deal 3 damage to some other target yourself. Copying just means that you get to use the card's ability one time as if you had played it yourself. I believe you can use this to target any spell, whether you or your opponent has played it. So the spell either gets cancelled completely (countered) or duplicated (you can let it resolve and choose a new second target for it), according to the votes.