Just started playing MTG. Paper game using MTG Game Night 2022. White (me) versus Blue (opponent).

Opponent casts Bloodthirsty Blade. Questions:

1. Can he attach this equipment to my creature?
2. Will my creature will attack me every round if able?
3. What are instances in which the creature would be unable to attack me?
4. When the creature attacks me, am I able to block it using my own creatures?
5. Can I only block the creature with untapped creatures?
6. If I destroy the creature, does the equipment stay in play or go to his graveyard?
7. If it stays on the battlefield, does it fall on my side since it was attached to my creature or does it fall on his side since it’s his equipment?
8. What’s a good strategy to stop this equipment? It seems either he keeps hitting me (the player) or I keep blocking in which case he just keeps re-attaching it to another creature of mine until I have no more creatures?

Opponent casts Split Decision. Questions:

1. I don’t understand this card at all. Can someone explain it to me in plain language?
2. Choose target instant or sorcery spell. From where? The opponent chooses an instant or sorcery spell from his hand? His library? Any spell he has knowledge of?
3. Does choose mean it is being cast immediately?
4. If the vote is tied, copy the spell? I don’t understand what this is saying. Copy the spell so you have two spells to cast? Are these cards you have to have then you put them in your hand?
5. Choose new targets for the copy?

1705167000505.png

1705167087406.png

Thanks for your help.
 
1. Yes. Normally equipment can only be equipped to your own creatures but that second ability allows it to be equipped to an opponents creature.

2. A creature can't attack its controller, (ie goading your creature can't force it to attack yourself, it doesn't even prevent it from attacking them or a planeswalker they control if those are the only legal targets as it must attack "if able" and must attack someone else "if able" (if its 1v1, they are the only legal target and if its untapped it can attack them or a planeswalker they control, even if they goaded it.)

3. That card would chose a target instant or sorcery, that spell would be on the stack and has not fully resolved, whether they cast it or not.

4. It's targeting a spell that hasn't resolved, giving you a copy of that spell to cast yourself.

5. New targets for the copy means if that spell targets something, your copy can target something else.
 
Haven't played in a long time, but this is what I understand:

1) Yes, by paying 1 extra mana.
2) Your creatures can't attack you. But he can force them to attack him. This solves most of your questions.
3) Creatures you control can't attack you. They would attack whatever legal target there is. Which means your opponent or planeswalkers he controls.
4, 5) If you are talking about your own creatures, they can't attack you. If it's an opponent's creature, you can block it as normal.
6, 7) Graveyard.

8) Your creatures can't attack you. But he can force your creatures to attack him. You might have some creature that you don't want to attack, because it's easily blocked and has some cool ability, and this card will force it to do so. But it's less powerful than you think, because there's no self-attacks.


1) After you or your opponent play a sorcery or instant, you might play this. After you play it, both you and your opponent vote if you want to let you play a copy of the sorcery, or if you want to counter it. If you both vote denial, then counter the spell, ie: the sorcery gets cancelled and goes to the graveyard without causing any effects to anyone. If not, you are allowed to "copy" the sorcery for yourself, and choose a new target for it.

2,3,4,5 ) A sorcery or instant that either you or your opponent have just played. For example, your opponent plays Lightning Bolt. After he plays it, you play Split Decision. If you both choose denial, then the LB doesn't deal damage to anyone and goes to the graveyard. If not, the LB deals 3 damage to whoever your opponent chooses, but you can copy the LB and choose to deal 3 damage to some other target yourself. Copying just means that you get to use the card's ability one time as if you had played it yourself. I believe you can use this to target any spell, whether you or your opponent has played it. So the spell either gets cancelled completely (countered) or duplicated (you can let it resolve and choose a new second target for it), according to the votes.

1479.jpg
 
Last edited:
Thanks for responding. Sorry, I'm still confused. Now, I'm confused about Goad. In the rule book, "If you goad a creature, that creature has to attack and has to attack a player other than you during its controller's next combat, if able. The creature's controller still chooses who it attacks."

For example, another card my opponent often uses is Jeering Homunculus. It enters the battlefield and goads my Angel. Doesn't that mean my Angel is going to attack me? If its his card then a "player other than you" would be me correct?

Or have I been interpreting Goad incorrectly? If he goads my Angel then since I'm my Angel's controller then I get to decide who it attacks? So I would have my Angel attack him? What would be the point of goading in a 1v1 game then? He goads my creature then I have my creature attack him.

1705173874280.png
 
Thanks for your help. Let's see if I understand Split Decision. I always play White and he always plays Blue. I play Swords to Plowshares. I want to exile his creature. He plays Split Decision. If we both agree on denial then my Swords to Plowshares goes to the graveyard. If we tie, then I get to exile his creature and he gets to exile one of mine. Is that all correct?

1705175302588.png
 
Two more card questions.

My opponent casts Run Away Together. Is it saying two target creatures total or two creatures from each other player? In a 1v1 game, how would this work? Would he choose two of my creatures? The way we've been doing it is he can choose one of my creatures since there is only one other player (me). If the rule is it fizzles because there aren't two other players, would that be a fair house rule that he can still target one of my creatures? I think that would be fair.

Opponent brings Anger Turtle onto the battlefield. "Creatures your opponents control attack each combat if able." So every turn of mine, all of my creatures will attack him every time?

1705175535539.png


1705175692859.png
 
Yes, that is exactly right.

1) It is two total creatures. In a 1v1 situation, he is obligated to choose one of yours, and one of his own. You and your opponent are different players, so there's no need to reinterpret the text.

2) Yes.
 
You cannot attack yourself. If it's a 2 player game (or a commander game where only 2 players are remaining), goads second part (attack another player if able) does not apply (as there isn't a 3rd player to attack, and you cant attack yourself). "If able" does not bypass restrictions.

The first part (must attack if able) can be satisfied if the creature is untapped, therefore it has to attack if it's not affected by summoning sickness or other restrictions prevent it from attacking (as it is able) and it has to attack the player who goaded as they are the only legal target. It doesn't say "you cannot be attacked by a creature you goad", only that they have to attack someone else "if able", which they are not able to do.

tldr

if I goad a creature that doesn't have summoning sickness in a 1v1, it HAS to attack (because it's able), and it has to attack me (because it is unable to attack anyone else.)

There is almost no point to use goad in a 1v1 game. It was only printed on cards from commander or conspiracy sets, both of which are multi-player formats for more than 2 players. The only real use in a 1v1 is to force a creature your opponent controls to essentially kill itself by attacking you when they don't want it to.

if they said you have to attack yourself, they are wrong and if they said if they goad your creatures they can't attack them in a 1v1 situation, they are wrong.

From the gatherer rules on Bloodthirsty Blade

If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent controls, or a player who goaded it.
 
Last edited:
1. He has to choose one of his own creatures if it's 1v1, and the card can only be used if 2 different players have creatures as it requires targeting 1 creature controlled by 1 player and 1 creature controlled by a second player.

It cannot be played if that cannot be satisfied, as it doesn't say "up to" therefore it must target 2 creatures from 2 different players.

2. Your creatures attack if they are not affected by summoning sickness or other restrictions (such as a creature with defender) they can attack any legal target.
 
Thanks everyone. Now I understand all these cards.

Moonsilver Spear. "Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying." Is this one time only? Or every combat on my turn, I can create an Angel?

Argentum Armor. "Whenever equipped creature attacks, destroy target permanent." Same as above? Every time I attack on each turn my equipped creature immediately destroys its target?

1705205714192.jpeg


1705205921488.png
 
Anytime a card says "whenever", that triggered ability happens any and every time the triggering action happens, unless it specifically says "This ability triggers only once each turn" or if someone has a card that prevents triggered actions from occurring.
If you have a card that allows you to attack multiple times in the same turn (such as Seize The Day or Relentless Assault), you would get a 4/4 angel or destroy a target permanent each combat step.
 
I tried getting into this a few times. Always seemed so endlessly random.
 
More questions please. Illusory Ambusher.

1. Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.) What spell is this referring to? Casting Illusory Ambusher? So my opponent can cast this creature at any time? Or is it referring to something else?

2. Whenever Illusory Ambusher is dealt damage, draw that many cards. If I attack this card with a 4/4 Angel, will my opponent draw 1 card because it only has 1 toughness? Or 4 cards because it took 4 damage? I thought the attacker could distribute the amount of damage?

1705900997155.png
 
First rule of MTG is "Read the bloody card." (Not trying to be a dick, old meme)

The equipment card clearly tells you the mechanics of the card. Normally you can't attach an equipment you control on an opponent's creatures, but that card indicates that in the text. The Goaded mechanic makes the creature enraged so it's a good tactic card to force your opponent to have one of their creatures attack into a big blocker you have or use a removal spell that "targets attacking or blocking creature."
 
1. Flash basically makes that specific card castable outside of normal timing restrictions. Creatures normally can only be cast during the main phases on your own turn. In otherwords, you can cast this card during your opponents end step or (how it's intended to be used) cast this after your opponent declares attackers, block something big, and draw a bunch of cards.

2. Unless it states otherwise, overkill damage (damage that exceeds toughness) is still damage dealt, so if a creature/card does X damage to this you'd draw X cards.

You also don't get to choose to attack Creatures, you can only attack players, planeswalkers, or battles. The defending player chooses whether to block (or not) and gets to choose which Creatures they are blocking.

If you attacked an opponent with a 4/4 angel, this creature would not be able to do anything as it does not have flying to block, so you'd just do 4 damage to the player. If this creature attacked and you blocked with a 4/4 angel, both Creatures would die and the controller of this creature would draw 4 cards.
 
Next question regarding Fog Bank. Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to and dealt by Fog Bank. If that is true, why is Fog Bank a 0/2 card? Why not a 0/0 card? If I attack if with a 4/4 or 10/10, it stops all damage I do when blocked regardless of how much damage I do correct? If so, why is it rated a 2 toughness?

1707174759965.jpeg
 
If the toughness is 0 the creature immediately goes to the graveyard. This is how -* cards work to get around indestructible for example.
 
