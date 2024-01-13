Grassshoppa
Just started playing MTG. Paper game using MTG Game Night 2022. White (me) versus Blue (opponent).
Opponent casts Bloodthirsty Blade. Questions:
1. Can he attach this equipment to my creature?
2. Will my creature will attack me every round if able?
3. What are instances in which the creature would be unable to attack me?
4. When the creature attacks me, am I able to block it using my own creatures?
5. Can I only block the creature with untapped creatures?
6. If I destroy the creature, does the equipment stay in play or go to his graveyard?
7. If it stays on the battlefield, does it fall on my side since it was attached to my creature or does it fall on his side since it’s his equipment?
8. What’s a good strategy to stop this equipment? It seems either he keeps hitting me (the player) or I keep blocking in which case he just keeps re-attaching it to another creature of mine until I have no more creatures?
Opponent casts Split Decision. Questions:
1. I don’t understand this card at all. Can someone explain it to me in plain language?
2. Choose target instant or sorcery spell. From where? The opponent chooses an instant or sorcery spell from his hand? His library? Any spell he has knowledge of?
3. Does choose mean it is being cast immediately?
4. If the vote is tied, copy the spell? I don’t understand what this is saying. Copy the spell so you have two spells to cast? Are these cards you have to have then you put them in your hand?
5. Choose new targets for the copy?
Thanks for your help.
