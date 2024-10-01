Elections MAGAs are a funny bunch

if he endorsed Dopey McGropey I wouldn't be cancelling my main source for loony cult documentaries. And then there was some old nutter bloke so fucked off with Taylor Swift he got a signed guitar at auction for $4,000 and proceeded to smash it up straight after.
Netflix sees spike in cancelations after founder endorsed Harris for president

Reed Hastings’s endorsement of the vice president on July 23 sparked fury among MAGA supporters
CrimsonFan said:
Any sort of business owner, musician, company, or whatever should just keep their political opinions to themselves.
Eh, I don’t agree. I know you’re a musician, and I’d never say a musician has an obligation or anything—but political music is important, vital. Musicians, like other artists, interpret the world to others through art.
“What’s Going On?” By Marvin Gaye?
“Fortunate Son” by Creedence?
“Born In the USA”?
This is essential music, man.
 
I have absolutely no idea whether the shows I watch or the platforms that air them support the Conservatives or Labour here in the UK.

I couldn't care less, either. It's just not that important, unless you're scared of consuming the wrong narratives by mistake, in which case you're in a cult.
 
You should just enjoy the music and appreciate the artistry. No need to give it such importance. For example Marvin Gaye was sick and twisted. He was getting his Diddy on back in the 70s. You shouldn't be taking any kind of cues from him on anything other than music.
 
He has the right to support whomever he wants as well as donating money to that person, 7 million I believe.

That's where the problem comes as people don't want their money going to a person they don't support.
 
Sit this one out, Lou.

<36>
 
Yeah I just posted the video in another thread:



Now, personally, if I was going to smash a guitar, I would do it Animal House style. This guy didn't even do it in a fun way. Although judging by how badly he gassed walking those 10 feet, and how red he is, maybe he was worried he'd crap out if he overexerted himself.
 
The animal house way is the only way.
 
I just think in this day in age your gonna piss off half your audience/customers/supporters. Not a good idea

Personally I don't like anyone in my band voicing their political opinions on Facebook or whatever. Regardless of what they are
 
Personally, I liked Rage Against The Machine way more before they got all political. Totally ruined it!
 
I didn’t say anyone has to take a cue. I said it’s essential music. It’s essential art and expression.
It doesn’t have to be Marvin Gaye, it could be the dude who wrote Yankee Doodle Dandy. Political music has always been necessary. It could be “God Save the Queen” by the Sex Pistols. “Right Wing Pigeons” by the Dead Milkmen. “For What It’s Worth” by a Buffalo Springfield. “Gimmee Shelter” by the Stones.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I just think in this day in age your gonna piss off half your audience/customers/supporters. Not a good idea

Personally I don't like anyone in my band voicing their political opinions on Facebook or whatever. Regardless of what they are
Click to expand...
I hear ya, but I think that’s for each artist to decide. I was always of the belief to make the art you truly want to make. Don’t make art with commercial concerns in mind.
Well, unless you’re like, Andy Warhol or something.
 
I try to separate politics from leisure activities as much as I possibly can. As long as he isn't using Netflix to push his views, then I don't see the issue. Same with Taylor Swift. There's no arguing she's a top tier recording artist. So long as she isn't pushing politics into her music, I don't see a problem
 
