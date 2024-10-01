fingercuffs
if he endorsed Dopey McGropey I wouldn't be cancelling my main source for loony cult documentaries. And then there was some old nutter bloke so fucked off with Taylor Swift he got a signed guitar at auction for $4,000 and proceeded to smash it up straight after.
Netflix sees spike in cancelations after founder endorsed Harris for president
Reed Hastings’s endorsement of the vice president on July 23 sparked fury among MAGA supporters
www.yahoo.com