In the 90's everyone was successful but post 90's SNL had a much less significant impact I would argue post 90's. Everybody did well in the 90's but that is why I mentioned 2000's. SNL stars took a massive hit in or after the 90's. Farley died, Dana Carvey went nowhere after SNL and Wayne's World, Phil Hartman died and a lot of the other cast went nowhere such as Chris Kattan.
SNL
Most notable successes are Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Seth Myers, Leslie Jones, Robert Downey Jr. and Pete Davidson. The majority of the staff listed did not even start at SNL until well after In Living Color ended.
In Living Color
The show ended in 1994 before many of those notable SNL names were even on SNL and I can argue their influence lasted longer than those above post 2000. Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, David Allan Grier, Rosie Perez, Carrie Ann Inaba and Jennifer Lopez.