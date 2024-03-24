Sweater of AV said: The two shows aren't even comparable in terms of talent produced. Your list for SNL is hilariously short and it still easily beats In Living Color.



I can easily create a list of SNL members that you haven't mentioned which completely blows In Living Color out of the water multiple times over.



Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Billy Crystal, Bill Hader, John/Jim Belushi, Molly Shannon, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Julia Lous-Dreyfus, Jason Sudeikis, Chris Rock, Conan, Larry David, Kevin Nealon, Norm Macdonald etc. Click to expand...

Again, I am looking at post 90's because everyone was huge in the 90's. An example, there are some might think Keenan was big because of SNL but he was a big before SNL with shows on Nickelodeon in the 90's. SNL doesn't blow ILC out of the water to me once the 90's ended. I can't consider Rock or Morgan on this list because Rock was also on ILC and Morgan got a lot of his success due to Martin Lawrence (another 90's thing). I would also remove Shannon and Spade from the list. Shannon's highlight was SNL and we all know once Farley went down Spade was nowhere near as relevant.Chase, Murray, Aykroyd and Crystal are legends but again the peak of their influence were the 90's. John Belushi died in 82 and while Nealon and MacDonald were great comedians I wouldn't say they were largely influential post 90's. I cannot argue Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sudeikis, Conan and David though. Those 4 hold are influential just like Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez to this day.