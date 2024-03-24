Television MADtv, SNL, Kids in the Hall, SCTV, Chappelle's Show or In Living Color - Which is the best sketch comedy show?

Which is the best sketch comedy show?

For me it's In Living Color. I laughed more to that show than any of the other two.

1520252346505


saturday-night-live-snl-logo-F61794DAA1-seeklogo.com.png


MV5BMTk1OTExOTE0OF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNTI4MjgyMQ@@._V1_.jpg


kids-in-the-hall-feature.png


SCTV_6197.jpg


MV5BOWNjYTg5NGMtOWRjNy00ZGNlLTg2MmYtZjQ5NTM0MTQxOGM2XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNTA4NzY1MzY@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
 
HHJ said:
I dont know man.

All them shows had a hot period and alot of FAIL

SNL was on fuckin fire in the 90s

Havent watched it since then really though
All of those shows were on fire in the 90's. I would go with In Living Color. When I really think about it In Living Color has had the most substance on the entertainment industry long term. Lots of stars today and people that grew up in the 90's and 2000's owe ILC a lot of respect.
 
That's not even remotely true. LOL. SNL has had significantly bigger impact in terms of start power after leaving the show. Especially in the 90s
 
In the 90's everyone was successful but post 90's SNL had a much less significant impact I would argue post 90's. Everybody did well in the 90's but that is why I mentioned 2000's. SNL stars took a massive hit in or after the 90's. Farley died, Dana Carvey went nowhere after SNL and Wayne's World, Phil Hartman died and a lot of the other cast went nowhere such as Chris Kattan.

SNL
Most notable successes are Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Seth Myers, Leslie Jones, Robert Downey Jr. and Pete Davidson. The majority of the staff listed did not even start at SNL until well after In Living Color ended.

In Living Color
The show ended in 1994 before many of those notable SNL names were even on SNL and I can argue their influence lasted longer than those above post 2000. Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, David Allan Grier, Rosie Perez, Carrie Ann Inaba and Jennifer Lopez.
 
Kids in the hall was terrible; the few times I tried to watch it seemed like a bunch of unfunny weirdos looking for an excuse to dress up in drag
 
The two shows aren't even comparable in terms of talent produced. Your list for SNL is hilariously short and it still easily beats In Living Color.

I can easily create a list of SNL members that you haven't mentioned which completely blows In Living Color out of the water multiple times over.

Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Billy Crystal, Bill Hader, John/Jim Belushi, Molly Shannon, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Julia Lous-Dreyfus, Jason Sudeikis, Chris Rock, Conan, Larry David, Kevin Nealon, Norm Macdonald etc.
 
SNL for breadth and depth. ILC I feel was a decade or so before it's time. Did MadTV show at the same time as SNL, or did it start 30 mins earlier?
 
Again, I am looking at post 90's because everyone was huge in the 90's. An example, there are some might think Keenan was big because of SNL but he was a big before SNL with shows on Nickelodeon in the 90's. SNL doesn't blow ILC out of the water to me once the 90's ended. I can't consider Rock or Morgan on this list because Rock was also on ILC and Morgan got a lot of his success due to Martin Lawrence (another 90's thing). I would also remove Shannon and Spade from the list. Shannon's highlight was SNL and we all know once Farley went down Spade was nowhere near as relevant.

Chase, Murray, Aykroyd and Crystal are legends but again the peak of their influence were the 90's. John Belushi died in 82 and while Nealon and MacDonald were great comedians I wouldn't say they were largely influential post 90's. I cannot argue Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sudeikis, Conan and David though. Those 4 hold are influential just like Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez to this day.
 
In Living Color- it was short lived but it was edgy AF in that era- for a network TV show on prime time. Lots of memorable characters and sketches and launched the careers of several comedians.

SNL obviously has a long legacy but it has had its ups and downs over its lifetime.

Surprised Chappelle Show or Key and Peele aren't on the list. Both of those are more deserving than Kids in the Hall or SCTV
 
Lol at this mental gymnastics, even if you're only looking at post 90s. You don't get to just remove people from one list because you feel like it.

Rock was on SNL before ILC and he was only on ILC as a special guest. Kenan Thompson was barely known before SNL. Chase, Murray, Aykroyd and Crystal all continued to have impact in the 2000s. Murray was in almost all of Wes Anderson's films and did things like Lost in Translation. Spade and Shannon continued to have impact in the 2000s, especially Spade.

It's not comparable. If you like ILC then that's great but to pretend like it holds a candle to SNL in terms of talent is absurd.
 
