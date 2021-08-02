SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 12,368
- Reaction score
- 10,340
Just accept your male ideals are shit and don’t hold up in any way compared to female ideals.You have to be shitting me.
Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Seen in NYC After His Sudden Show CancellationsIt's been a few months.www.elle.com
Just accept your male ideals are shit and don’t hold up in any way compared to female ideals.
I’m not surprised at all he’s slaying. He’s quirky, tall, charming, funny, boyishly bad boyish and extremely successful.
He’s also out of the classical sense handsome which gives him unique and mysterious flair to those bitches.
You have to be shitting me.
Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Seen in NYC After His Sudden Show CancellationsIt's been a few months.www.elle.com