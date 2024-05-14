News Mackenzie Dern’s boyfriend is OUT, Oumar Sy will now fight Fury FC champion George “Tuco” Tokkos on May 18

Who wins?

  Total voters
    12
The undefeated Frenchman will have had three different upcoming opponents in the span of 4 weeks!
First Rodolfo Bellato, then Antonio Trócoli, and now during fight week he is up against yet another new opponent in George Tokkos.

“Tuco” will make his UFC-debut on just 5 days notice, against fellow debutant Oumar Sy:







 
Tuco is stepping in, expect some fireworks.
 
Honestly, it's a much better fight IMO. I still favour Oumar Sy pretty heavily, but Tokkos has a much better chance of an upset than Tony Broccoli did.
 
oski said:
LOL... read the thread title and I thought it was like when you kids tell your parents and friends that you're gay.

I'll show myself out.
Click to expand...

Yeah the title really gives the impression that this is some newsworthy shit I should care about.

However upon a brief reflection, it is not.

May they prove me wrong by painting the cage red.
 
Oooph, this fight won't last.

Oumar Sy should destroy Tokkos, this is a nightmare match up for a guy who seems to have got called up based on a win over a 1-7 guy and a total freak injury.
 
