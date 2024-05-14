BoxerMaurits
The undefeated Frenchman will have had three different upcoming opponents in the span of 4 weeks!
First Rodolfo Bellato, then Antonio Trócoli, and now during fight week he is up against yet another new opponent in George Tokkos.
“Tuco” will make his UFC-debut on just 5 days notice, against fellow debutant Oumar Sy:
