Macho man was absolutely gold

I didnt really watch wrestling as a kid, only casually if my friends watched but now watching some interviews macho man did.

this guy was a comedic genius. bringing in props 5 seconds before the interviewswith mean gene and 90% improvised on the spot.

true legend and best wrestler for mic performaces.
 
giphy.gif
 
From about 1983 in Memphis, feuding with Jerry Lawler, Ricky Morton, Dutch Mantell, etc. to his WWF debut in '85 and his feuds with Tito Santana, George Steel and Ricky Steamboat to when he lost the title at Wrestlemania III, Randy Savage was the best wrestler in the world

The entire package, the intensity in the ring and on the mic, the entrance music, Miss Elizabeth, his technical perfection. you put all that together and there has never been anyone better
 
I like Black Machismo better. Macho always sounded constipated.
 
I had a VHS tape (still have it actually) with a match between Lawler and him in '83. Their work together was art in terms of wrestling. I always think about how cool that must have been pre-internet and just regaling people with what you saw. My parents used to describe Haystack Calhoun to me as a kid and I couldn't wrap my head around it. I agree with you on this take.
 
Macho Man was one of the best wrestlers of all time. Definitely in my top 10. He had skills in ring. He oozed charisma and was gold on the mic. Also, he had some of the greatest feuds of all time. He was overall one of the best entertainers the world of professional wrestling ever seen. I always preferred him over Hogan in the 80s WWF. He added a sense of realism and grit that Hogan never could. Plus he actually knew how to wrestle well and acted his ass off.
 
Its one of the greatest travesties and disgraces that he wasn't inducted into the WWF HOF while he was alive...Vince was assy about it just because he wanted to be inducted along with the Poffo family.

The sad irony is his brother Lanny Poffo ended up inducting him post humously.
 
Agree. Savage is a bonafide top 10 legend. I believe overall Savage was greater than The Rock or Ric Flair, the complete in-ring package gives Savage the nod
 
I Think his in ring work was slightly better than Flairs tbh, but Flair certainly has him beat on the mic. They both had some pretty epic feuds. Flair is still my all time greatest. I could definitely see how someone could make the case for Macho. He was top tier.
 
Savage was a rare in-ring talent when a person considered his range: offensively, defensively, submissions, high flyer

He could do it all.
 
I don't know man I think Randy Savage was pretty good on the mic -

 
Like Scott Hall, Macho was a good all rounder. Unsure if he makes my top 10, but still a great talent.

People saying Hogan couldn't wrestle are wrong.
 
Hulks matches in Japan were great.

Macho Man is no doubt an absolute legend and solid everywhere. Crazy how you see him often being used in memes and other shit by younger generations today.
 
