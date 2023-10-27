Macho man was absolutely gold

tymikeson
I didnt really watch wrestling as a kid, only casually if my friends watched but now watching some interviews macho man did.
this guy was a comedic genius. bringing in props 5 seconds before the interviewswith mean gene and 90% improvised on the spot.
true legend and best wrestler for mic performaces.
