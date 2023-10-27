Macho man was absolutely gold

Macho Man was one of the best wrestlers of all time. Definitely in my top 10. He had skills in ring. He oozed charisma and was gold on the mic. Also, he had some of the greatest feuds of all time. He was overall one of the best entertainers the world of professional wrestling ever seen. I always preferred him over Hogan in the 80s WWF. He added a sense of realism and grit that Hogan never could. Plus he actually knew how to wrestle well and acted his ass off.