Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,375
- Reaction score
- 7,592
The puffer coat with an “m” in front was designed to be the “ultimate movie-watching accessory,” with a napkin-dispensing sleeve, a slot to hold movie tickets, a hands-free popcorn belt, 4 interior pockets on both chest (8 total), and exterior snack pockets to hold bags of candy.
The red puffer coat can be purchased for $11.75 online.
M&M’s drops puffy, red jacket with pockets for snacks that’s perfect for gluttons this holiday season
Sneaking food into movie theaters just got a lot easier — if a tad more obvious.
nypost.com