My Dad always took pride in how much food he could smuggle into the cinema just because he was so indignant over how expensive popcorn etc was. I hated it. Like beforehand we'd go around McDonalds and shit and buy loads of food, and then you get into the theatre and he's pulling Big Macs and Fries out of his jacket and trousers and handing them to you. He'd have a pocket full of ketchup satchets and it's like we don't have a table, do I squirt it on my fucken leg or something? 30 minutes later you're watching the movie and he's found some cheeseburgers he had stashed somewhere, nudging you asking if you want any. Everyone in the cinema watching us thinking we're fat cunts