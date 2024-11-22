  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News M&M's releases a Movie Theater Jacket for illegal snacking

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,375
Reaction score
7,592
red-one.jpg

M-M-s-Snack-Jacket-Annual-Movie-Pass-For-11-75.png


The puffer coat with an “m” in front was designed to be the “ultimate movie-watching accessory,” with a napkin-dispensing sleeve, a slot to hold movie tickets, a hands-free popcorn belt, 4 interior pockets on both chest (8 total), and exterior snack pockets to hold bags of candy.
The red puffer coat can be purchased for $11.75 online.

nypost.com

M&M’s drops puffy, red jacket with pockets for snacks that’s perfect for gluttons this holiday season

Sneaking food into movie theaters just got a lot easier — if a tad more obvious.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
<{danayeah}>



Also much easier to cut a hole in the bottom of the popcorn if you have both hands free.
 
I just put my contraband food in a plastic grocery bag and then I put that in a sweatshirt. I then grab the sweatshirt by the collar and hold the bag through it.
 
My Dad always took pride in how much food he could smuggle into the cinema just because he was so indignant over how expensive popcorn etc was. I hated it. Like beforehand we'd go around McDonalds and shit and buy loads of food, and then you get into the theatre and he's pulling Big Macs and Fries out of his jacket and trousers and handing them to you. He'd have a pocket full of ketchup satchets and it's like we don't have a table, do I squirt it on my fucken leg or something? 30 minutes later you're watching the movie and he's found some cheeseburgers he had stashed somewhere, nudging you asking if you want any. Everyone in the cinema watching us thinking we're fat cunts
 
I use a tourist fanny pack to sneak in stuff and an ankle flask. It is all redundancy tho because my theater doesn't even check bags I snuck in a 6 pack once.
belt-930x620.jpg
SF-ANKLEMONITOR-01_INUSEA2_1400x.jpg
 
Zer said:
My Dad always took pride in how much food he could smuggle into the cinema just because he was so indignant over how expensive popcorn etc was. I hated it. Like beforehand we'd go around McDonalds and shit and buy loads of food, and then you get into the theatre and he's pulling Big Macs and Fries out of his jacket and trousers and handing them to you. He'd have a pocket full of ketchup satchets and it's like we don't have a table, do I squirt it on my fucken leg or something? 30 minutes later you're watching the movie and he's found some cheeseburgers he had stashed somewhere, nudging you asking if you want any. Everyone in the cinema watching us thinking we're fat cunts
Click to expand...
That's a good dad sherbro
 
I think cinemas are a bit different in Canada - at least where I live.

Most major theaters have multiple food retailers inside of the complex (Pizza Pizza, A&W etc.). The person that takes your ticket has no idea whether you bought your food from one of the vendors, or smuggled it in from outside. I will normally hit up the Dollarama and buy cheap candy/chocolate and simply walk straight into the movie. I haven't had anyone ever stop me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,963
Messages
56,551,794
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top