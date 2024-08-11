LUX 045 on August 16 (UFC Fight Pass)

temp-Image-ANL8a-H.avif


LUX 045

Main Card — UFC Fight Pass — 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT
FLW Title: Jorge Calvo (17-6) vs. Alexandro Bravo (5-0)
BW: Uriel Cossio (11-9) vs. Emilio Saavedra (9-2)
FLW: Enrique Gonzalez (12-5) vs. Humberto Duarte (5-5)
FLW: Jesus Siller (9-5) vs. Uriel Uribe (7-4)
WW: Anuar Aburto (6-1) vs. Matias Gauna (4-0)
BW: Damian Fernandez (3-0) vs. Pedro Pena (9-2)

Prelims — Twitch — 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
FLW: Alan Castro (6-3) vs. Luis Cabrera (7-6)
FLW: Paulino Siller (13-3) vs. Luis Elias (8-0)
WSW: Karla Pastrana (5-3) vs. Karen Martinez (3-1)
BW: Fabian Lopez (3-2) vs. Alex Medellin (3-0)
 
