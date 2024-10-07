PrideNverDies
Dana is rewarding him by feeding him to lower ranked opponents and avoiding Ankalaev, thank god for UFE (Ultimate Fighting Entertainment).give that man a big reward Dana
Yeah they sure rewarded him by giving him 3 former champs in a row after moving to 205.
3 former champs of limited ability, vulnerable to his strengths, in a weak LHW era, yeah.Yeah they sure rewarded him by giving him 3 former champs in a row after moving to 205.
I never really listen to this guy too much, he comes off too whiny.Pretty good listen.
I don't often listen to MMA media. So maybe not the best judge.
You guys - @13Seconds @HHJ like him / rate him?
*edit:
a lot of adverts tho
That's Alex's fault how exactly?3 former champs of limited ability, vulnerable to his strengths, in a weak LHW era, yeah.
I tried listening to one of his chats where people pay him money to ask questions.I never really listen to this guy too much, he comes off too whiny.
No one said it was Alex's fault. Learn how to read.That's Alex's fault how exactly?
