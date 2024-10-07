Thank god we have Alex. Look at the other champs. Val is a terrible point fighting nightmare to watch. Pena is a nightmare to watch. Merab and Belal are just stalling the whole fight and couldnt finish an apple. Islam never fights. Weili never fights. Jon never fights and only accepted a fight vs a retired 50 yrs old broken dude.



Alex is out there killing people and being active, give that man a big reward Dana, would maybe push other fighters to do the same. And cut all the fence stallers/hugging people, that is not fighting, its anti fighting and not what we pay for…