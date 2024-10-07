Media Luke Thomas: Alex Pereira saved UFC

Imagine how garbage 2020s UFC would have been if Poatan never transitioned to MMA from kickboxing

With superstars dying out, inactive or retiring in UFC imagine how it would be? We just saw Raquel Pennington VS Juliana Pena for a title lol We've had some boring champs in this decade so far too Alex has given us fliying knee KO in UFC debut Ends Bruno Silvas big streak KOd Sean in 2 mins...
Luke still lurks here after getting run off by all the trolling lol

2024 would have been arguably the worst year in UFC history without Alex and Max
 
Thank god we have Alex. Look at the other champs. Val is a terrible point fighting nightmare to watch. Pena is a nightmare to watch. Merab and Belal are just stalling the whole fight and couldnt finish an apple. Islam never fights. Weili never fights. Jon never fights and only accepted a fight vs a retired 50 yrs old broken dude.

Alex is out there killing people and being active, give that man a big reward Dana, would maybe push other fighters to do the same. And cut all the fence stallers/hugging people, that is not fighting, its anti fighting and not what we pay for…
 
USATSI_23009867.jpg


BIG BAWSE
 
HHJ said:
I never really listen to this guy too much, he comes off too whiny.
I tried listening to one of his chats where people pay him money to ask questions.
He just started talking about how evil israel was, and no, not the dog-abuser, the country.
I follow MMA to get away from that bs, not to be surprise shocked by it. He sounds like a very bitter and depressed old man.
 
HHJ said:
I never really listen to this guy too much, he comes off too whiny.
He's can be either a pretty good listen or just very arrogant, judgemental. close minded and a negative nancy.. I stopped listening to him a good while ago because of the latter. BC, his co-host is there to balance out his deeply negative demeanor, which he does a good job at, and is part of the reason why I have tuned into them recently again. But never for long.
 
