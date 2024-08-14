Luke Rockhold: Ultimate fighter physique.

sandokan83
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 697
- Reaction score
- 543
Absolutely mental!!!!
Look at this. Not even an action movie actor has this physique and look. Put Van Damme, Bruce Lee, and Dolph Lundgren together and....you can´t create a better-looking fighting machine. Luke Rockhold, in his prime, was a unique fighter. And the dude wasn´t even on roids, like most Gym assholes who pretend to be big hard dudes (Joe for instance).
As a family, let´s all admit together:" We all want to look like Luke.
Go Luke!
Look at this. Not even an action movie actor has this physique and look. Put Van Damme, Bruce Lee, and Dolph Lundgren together and....you can´t create a better-looking fighting machine. Luke Rockhold, in his prime, was a unique fighter. And the dude wasn´t even on roids, like most Gym assholes who pretend to be big hard dudes (Joe for instance).
As a family, let´s all admit together:" We all want to look like Luke.
Go Luke!