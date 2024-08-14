Luke Rockhold: Ultimate fighter physique.

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
697
Reaction score
543
Absolutely mental!!!!

Look at this. Not even an action movie actor has this physique and look. Put Van Damme, Bruce Lee, and Dolph Lundgren together and....you can´t create a better-looking fighting machine. Luke Rockhold, in his prime, was a unique fighter. And the dude wasn´t even on roids, like most Gym assholes who pretend to be big hard dudes (Joe for instance).

As a family, let´s all admit together:" We all want to look like Luke.

Go Luke!

130513113226-luke-rockhold-story-single-image-cutjpg.jpg
 
He was caught lacking "manhood" in this photo:

20100226013051_IMG_1318.JPG
 
Motherfucker have the glassiest jaw of then all, it doesn’t matter all the muscles he have if he can't take a punch to save his life.
 
2 Rockhold physique threads created a few hours apart. Is it his birthday today or something?
 
Mammothman said:
Motherfucker have the glassiest jaw of then all, it doesn’t matter all the muscles he have if he can't take a punch to save his life.
Click to expand...

Took a spinning wheel kick by TRT Vitor and was with it enough to post on his arms when he went down.

3f2b149aa7b7d815d35f6ee405e040ff.jpg


But when you keep your chin straight up in the air as much as he does and doesn't roll with the punches at all you get hurt bad no matter your chin.
 
If you actually know how to observe a physique, Luke looks fragile in many ways, which he is.

He's knock-need, which is a definite weakness.

His torso is too long, begging for body shots.

His tiny face and head are a guaranteed sign of a weak chin, and we all know Rockhold has no chin.

Rockhold lacks rugged durability in his lower body, mid-body, and upper body.

Ray Charles can see this.
 
IronGolem007 said:
If you actually know how to observe a physique, Luke looks fragile in many ways, which he is.

He's knock-need, which is a definite weakness.

His torso is too long, begging for body shots.

His tiny face and head are a guaranteed sign of a weak chin, and we all know Rockhold has no chin.

Rockhold lacks rugged durability in his lower body, mid-body, and upper body.

Ray Charles can see this.
Click to expand...
A gay crush has obviously skewed his perception. Yeah, no doubt he had an aesthetic physique but many in the MMA world has exceeded his...if we're just talking about physique aesthetics.
 
Great shape even as pro athletes go; not chin-tastic, though.
 
sandokan83 said:
Absolutely mental!!!!

Look at this. Not even an action movie actor has this physique and look. Put Van Damme, Bruce Lee, and Dolph Lundgren together and....you can´t create a better-looking fighting machine. Luke Rockhold, in his prime, was a unique fighter. And the dude wasn´t even on roids, like most Gym assholes who pretend to be big hard dudes (Joe for instance).

As a family, let´s all admit together:" We all want to look like Luke.

Go Luke!

View attachment 1057881
Click to expand...
Wow... two threads today about Rockhold's physique....

Slow news day..

But yeah, his body is pretty perfect.

Still an uber-douche though.
 
IronGolem007 said:
View attachment 1057882

This is arguably the greatest, toughest physique of the last 50+ years.
Click to expand...

Zero weightlifting, long muscle bellies, latissimus dorsi development from punching is insane — his arms were so long for his height that is almost completely protected his midriff — head, neck, skull durable AF (one of the greatest change in boxing history).

This is what a truly great fighter physique looks like.

There is no aspect of Rockhold's fragile physique that is elite as a fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sandokan83
Is Luke Rockhold destined to win?
2
Replies
29
Views
790
ultra321
ultra321

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,056
Messages
56,025,785
Members
175,037
Latest member
pch3727

Share this page

Back
Top