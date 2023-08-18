Siver!
Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 27,938
- Reaction score
- 57,766
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-66180606
Summary
Nurse Lucy Letby is now the most prolific murderer of babies in modern history.
Hospital bosses apparently ignored warnings about Letby for months.
She used air, milk and fluids to kill.
Is there a worse horror than returning home without your newborn?
One of the worst crimes imaginable, but how did she get away with it for so long? Naivety? Stupidity? Incompetence?
Terrible story.
Summary
- Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies who were being looked after on a neonatal ward
- The murders happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016
- Letby, 33, is the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times
- She has also been found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies, with the jury undecided on the attempted murder of a further four
- She was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and will be sentenced on Monday
- The lead consultant at the neonatal unit has told the BBC that hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against Letby
Nurse Lucy Letby is now the most prolific murderer of babies in modern history.
Hospital bosses apparently ignored warnings about Letby for months.
She used air, milk and fluids to kill.
Is there a worse horror than returning home without your newborn?
One of the worst crimes imaginable, but how did she get away with it for so long? Naivety? Stupidity? Incompetence?
Terrible story.