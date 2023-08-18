  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Lucy Letby Convicted of Murder of 7 Babies (UK)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-66180606

Summary
  1. Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies who were being looked after on a neonatal ward
  2. The murders happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016
  3. Letby, 33, is the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times
  4. She has also been found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies, with the jury undecided on the attempted murder of a further four
  5. She was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and will be sentenced on Monday
  6. The lead consultant at the neonatal unit has told the BBC that hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against Letby
---

Nurse Lucy Letby is now the most prolific murderer of babies in modern history.

Hospital bosses apparently ignored warnings about Letby for months.

She used air, milk and fluids to kill.

Is there a worse horror than returning home without your newborn?

One of the worst crimes imaginable, but how did she get away with it for so long? Naivety? Stupidity? Incompetence?

Terrible story.
 
The face of the lowest evil


This creature is an inhuman monster in human form.
I can't imagine the suffering she caused and for no apparent motive that can be discerned.
 
fuck, burn that bitch.
 
TheMaster said:
The face of the lowest evil


This creature is an inhuman monster in human form.
I can't imagine the suffering she caused and for no apparent motive that can be discerned.
Wood.

In all seriousness, I'm bloody sexist when it comes to something like this. Like if a woman does it, I jump to thinking she might have an out of control mental disorder. If a guy does it, I just think he's a murdering asshole.
 
Siver! said:
This is the kind of story that will evolve quite a few times.

Could legitimately lead to reforms at quite a serious level.
I’ve read there were funding issues and staffing issues in 2015-2016 but it appears much has changed for that hospital since. I don’t see the political angle here, just a story of human depravity.
 
Hard to imagine a more emotive,distressing crime , questions were asked about her but the Hospital didn't want to know , more questions need to be asked now .
 
Siver! said:
Very.

Almost certainly impossible with proper staffing and funding for the health service.
While there is no doubt a desperate need for all sorts of reform within the NHS, it is so hard in cases like this to get past the human element. It is so difficult in a working environment to imagine that a colleague you work with day in and day out could be capable of such evil. While there are certainly some people in management who should (rigtfully) be fearing for their jobs right now, probably everyone who ever worked with this woman is questioning every interaction they had with her and feeling guilty right now.
 
Natural Order said:
I’ve read there were funding issues and staffing issues in 2015-2016 but it appears much has changed for that hospital since. I don’t see the political angle here, just a story of human depravity.
That would not tell the story of the Conservative treatment of the NHS, but that said, it will be when the enquiries are completed that this becomes more heavily political - and while some will take years, I imagine the commentary around them will begin pretty quickly.

It's quite a stunning story for British politics.
 
There is no proper punishment for that heinous crime in the western world. I heard pedos often get shanked in prison but im not sure if its the same for women as she will be in prison with people who killed their own kids. Really fucked up.
 
Let the parents decide her fate. Or as some have suggested, burn at the stake. It seems appropriate
 
Natural Order said:
I’ve read there were funding issues and staffing issues in 2015-2016 but it appears much has changed for that hospital since. I don’t see the political angle here, just a story of human depravity.
Any healthcare issue in UK is political, because it's a government funded and run health service
 
This is why I support capital punishment. The only issue I have is keeping trash like that alive for 20 years before delivering justice
 
