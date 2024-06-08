  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Luckiest actor ever?

Bautista....He's like the Go-Bots to the Transformers. He's the made in China version of the Rock and just gets roles when they can't get the Rock.
 
Bradley Cooper has a good case here as well

main-qimg-86bd9bdea7373b92f511cb83c636c36d
 
blaseblase said:
Sam Worthington. This guy would be completely irrelevant if not for being cast in Avatar. James Cameron is keeping this shitty actor's career alive. And there's three more Avatar movies to go.
He only got the role because Matt damon declined it

Damon would have made over a quarter of a billion dollars off of it too
 
HereticBD said:
Vin Diesel.

Not gonna take anything away from his action movie screen presence. I'm talking about voicing Groot in GOTG. Made millions off of one sentence. In terms of work to worth ratio, that's as big of a jackpot as you can hit.
He had multiple successful franchises without GOTG though. Worthington would be nobody without Avatar. He spun that role into a couple terrible action movies but his career went off a cliff after that and he's completely irrelevant outside of Avatar.
 
blaseblase said:
Sam Worthington. This guy would be completely irrelevant if not for being cast in Avatar. James Cameron is keeping this shitty actor's career alive. And there's three more Avatar movies to go.
Seriously. I watched some of his movies recently and the first thing that came to mind was how the hell does this guy have a career? His acting is so bland and boring.
 
Kelsey Grammer.

Originally casted as Fraiser Crane, for a one episode appearance. Didn't quite work out that way.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Bautista....He's like the Go-Bots to the Transformers. He's the made in China version of the Rock and just gets roles when they can't get the Rock.
Bautista is leagues better at acting than The Rock. if anything, it's the other way around & The Rock is the go bot
 
blaseblase said:
He had multiple successful franchises without GOTG though. Worthington would be nobody without Avatar. He spun that role into a couple terrible action movies but his career went off a cliff after that and he's completely irrelevant outside of Avatar.
Yeah, but you are taking away Avatar, like it doesn't count. Diesel isn't exactly DeNiro either, and has just slid into roles that suited him. Without The FF movies, who is he? Riddick? The Witch Hunter? Most action stars need to luck out a bit to become household names. Worthington, for whatever reason, was in demand as a leading man that year, as both "Terminator Salvation" and "Clash of the Titans" came out around the same time. They didn't pick his name out of hat, or anything. He was in demand for whatever reason. It's what separates guys like him, from Jai Courtney. Sometimes these guys getting pushed luck out and fall into a franchise that clicks. Sometimes they don't. There's no formula. Most action stars are just lucky that they found a good franchise that eluded a thousand other potential action movie stars.

Besides all that, the point was that Vin Diesel was lucky to not only get a role that could be voiced by literally anybody, but that it turned into a multi-billion dollar franchise, where he probably gets the same cut as Chris Pratt. Anybody who got that role would be one of luckiest actors on Earth. Nothing to do with overall career. It's a stupid amount of money for doing practically nothing. The hardest part of his job on that movie are press tours.
 
I mean it's hard to disagree with the OP you pretty much answered your own thread. I remember Sam Worthington being in Avatar, Terminator, and Clash of Titans and I'm wondering how this guy with zero charisma keeps getting parts. Although he redeemed himself in my eyes in Hacksaw Ridge a little bit even though it was a small part.

I would say a lot of the Game of Thrones actors are pretty average (mostly the younger ones). Obviously difficult casting child actors growing into adult actors so no blame to the people doing the casting. Kit Harrington is extremely average. The Bran actor too. And for females a bunch only get work because they're hot, Jessica Alba comes to mind. Also have no idea how JLow keeps getting work.
 
A lot of sitcom actors get lucky they just have a certain look they are looking for and i heard some actor got a part on her first audition. Her name doesnt come to mind right now. Not as the main character but a family member like a kid in a family. Sure after that work will dry up but if your on a sitcom for many seasons your set for life unless you squander the monry away.
 
HereticBD said:
Yeah, but you are taking away Avatar, like it doesn't count. Diesel isn't exactly DeNiro either, and has just slid into roles that suited him. Without The FF movies, who is he? Riddick? The Witch Hunter? Most action stars need to luck out a bit to become household names. Worthington, for whatever reason, was in demand as a leading man that year, as both "Terminator Salvation" and "Clash of the Titans" came out around the same time. They didn't pick his name out of hat, or anything. He was in demand for whatever reason. It's what separates guys like him, from Jai Courtney. Sometimes these guys getting pushed luck out and fall into a franchise that clicks. Sometimes they don't. There's no formula. Most action stars are just lucky that they found a good franchise that eluded a thousand other potential action movie stars.

Besides all that, the point was that Vin Diesel was lucky to not only get a role that could be voiced by literally anybody, but that it turned into a multi-billion dollar franchise, where he probably gets the same cut as Chris Pratt. Anybody who got that role would be one of luckiest actors on Earth. Nothing to do with overall career. It's a stupid amount of money for doing practically nothing. The hardest part of his job on that movie are press tours.
Vin Diesel has Fast and Furious, Riddick, XXX, and GOTG. Again, multiple franchises. You take away a single role from him he's still a notable name making big movies. Dude would probably be pumping out XXX movies if not for the FF franchise. Also whether you like him or not, he has a distinct look and character that he brings to his roles.

Worthington is nobody without Avatar and the role itself is a generic character that anyone could play. He wouldn't have a career without it and he literally adds nothing to the role.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Bautista....He's like the Go-Bots to the Transformers. He's the made in China version of the Rock and just gets roles when they can't get the Rock.
Hell no

Bautista at least tries different things

Rock is the same guy and refuses to lose in his movies

Bautista is far better
 
