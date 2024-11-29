Blanqa Blanqua said: Yeah, I have no source, but always thought a direct strike to the anus could cause a momentary / temporary paralysis, because of the Neve endings and spine.



I agree, just the sentenceWas extremely funny to me for some reason.Also, yes, they can cause that type of nerve damage as it works on a similar principle with what happened to me. My car got rear ended (just like Luana I guess) and I floated up in the air for a few seconds before I slammed back down with all my weight on my ass after being hit 55mph. The first few months of pain were excruciating, especially as I opted against back surgery. Rehab helped as much as it could, getting back to the gym and rebuilding muscle in my back helped more than anything.That bundle of nerves in the very bottom of our spine "float" as the spinal cord is actually a little shorter than the spine itself, all those exposed nerves are what make lower back pain especially terrible to deal with. I feel for Luana, not joking, I don't wish that kind of pain on my worst enemy.