Literally:
UFC Fighter Still In Pain After Being Elbowed In The Anus During A Fight Earlier This Month
UFC strawweight Luana Pinheiro is still recovering from her last fight, which took place earlier this month. Aside from the normal bumps and bruises associated with entering the octagon, she suffered what can safely be referred to as a unique injury.
www.outkick.com
"I definitely felt it there. Excuse my language, but she elbowed my anus," Pinheiro told Ag. Fight during a recent interview. "To me, that’s disrespectful. I’d never do that to another athlete. She’s a woman fighting there, you know? I’m there because she’s there, we’re chasing the same dream."
She continued, "So, it’s only fair to respect your opponent. I think that was really disrespectful on her part. It’s not a move to submit or knock me out, it’s not like that. In my view she did it maliciously, with bad intentions. Not just during the round, but after the bell she did it again."
I’m on strong meds. Today’s the last day I’ll take them. I can’t sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can’t exert much force because I feel it there. At first, I couldn’t walk, cough, or laugh properly. Sneezing was agony, I felt like I was dying, you know?, Pinheiro added.
"It wasn’t the heat of the moment. She knew where she was hitting, you know?"