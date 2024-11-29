Media Luana Pinheiro still butthurt about Gillian Robertson's elbows

Literally:
UFC Fighter Still In Pain After Being Elbowed In The Anus During A Fight Earlier This Month

UFC strawweight Luana Pinheiro is still recovering from her last fight, which took place earlier this month. Aside from the normal bumps and bruises associated with entering the octagon, she suffered what can safely be referred to as a unique injury.
"I definitely felt it there. Excuse my language, but she elbowed my anus," Pinheiro told Ag. Fight during a recent interview. "To me, that’s disrespectful. I’d never do that to another athlete. She’s a woman fighting there, you know? I’m there because she’s there, we’re chasing the same dream."

She continued, "So, it’s only fair to respect your opponent. I think that was really disrespectful on her part. It’s not a move to submit or knock me out, it’s not like that. In my view she did it maliciously, with bad intentions. Not just during the round, but after the bell she did it again."
I’m on strong meds. Today’s the last day I’ll take them. I can’t sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can’t exert much force because I feel it there. At first, I couldn’t walk, cough, or laugh properly. Sneezing was agony, I felt like I was dying, you know?, Pinheiro added.

"It wasn’t the heat of the moment. She knew where she was hitting, you know?"
Shouldn't strikes of any kind to the butthole he considered a low blow? How was it I guess is that considered legal strikes?
 
BigTruck said:
Shouldn't strikes of any kind to the butthole he considered a low blow? How was it I guess is that considered legal strikes?
She definitely did that last one after the bell too, and not even in an acceptable "already started the motion" way. It was fully: hand down, bell rings, bring arm up, and then elbow down.
 
BigTruck said:
Shouldn't strikes of any kind to the butthole he considered a low blow? How was it I guess is that considered legal strikes?
I would think the pain she's feeling is from that strike basically compressing her spine through her butthole. Brutality we havent seen since the NHB days <lol>

I broke my lowest vertebrae in a car accident, the proverbial "tailbone." Guys, not being able to sit from the pain is actually a form of psychological torture, shits not fun.
 
'I’m on strong meds. Today’s the last day I’ll take them. I can’t sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can’t exert much force because I feel it there. At first, I couldn’t walk, cough, or laugh properly. Sneezing was agony, I felt like I was dying, you know?, Pinheiro added.'

That's horrible.

I'd be ok if direct, targeted attacks to the anus / sphincter were banned.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I would think the pain she's feeling is from that strike basically compressing her spine through her butthole. Brutality we havent seen since the NHB days <lol>

I broke my lowest vertebrae in a car accident, the proverbial "tailbone." Guys, not being able to sit from the pain is actually a form of psychological torture, shits not fun.
Yeah, I have no source, but always thought a direct strike to the anus could cause a momentary / temporary paralysis, because of the nerve endings and spine.

As per my post above, would be happy to see a rule made to disallow this.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Yeah, I have no source, but always thought a direct strike to the anus could cause a momentary / temporary paralysis, because of the Neve endings and spine.

As per my post above, would be happy to see a rule made to disallow this.
I agree, just the sentence
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I'd be ok if direct, targeted attacks to the anus / sphincter were banned.
Was extremely funny to me for some reason.

Also, yes, they can cause that type of nerve damage as it works on a similar principle with what happened to me. My car got rear ended (just like Luana I guess) and I floated up in the air for a few seconds before I slammed back down with all my weight on my ass after being hit 55mph. The first few months of pain were excruciating, especially as I opted against back surgery. Rehab helped as much as it could, getting back to the gym and rebuilding muscle in my back helped more than anything.

That bundle of nerves in the very bottom of our spine "float" as the spinal cord is actually a little shorter than the spine itself, all those exposed nerves are what make lower back pain especially terrible to deal with. I feel for Luana, not joking, I don't wish that kind of pain on my worst enemy.
 
Last edited:
BigTruck said:
Shouldn't strikes of any kind to the butthole he considered a low blow? How was it I guess is that considered legal strikes?
I don't think it has propely been discussed at the rule meetings because it's such a rare issue.

12-6 to the anus should def be illegal though imo. Enough trauma to the right area on the butthole can cause you to immediately shit yourself. No one wants that.
 
13Seconds said:
I don't think it has propely been discussed at the rule meetings because it's such a rare issue.

12-6 to the anus should def be illegal though imo. Enough trauma to the right area on the butthole can cause you to immediately shit yourself. No one wants that.
Imagine if instead of thrusting his groin, that Izzy slammed his knee into Costa's anus. It would have been legal, but a horrible thing to do.

Edit: it took restraint not to add the gif.

Edit: and also not to add UFC shitty pants pics, like Romero or Timmah etc
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Imagine if instead of thrusting his groin, that Izzy slammed his knee into Costa's anus. It would have been legal, but a horrible thing to do.

Edit: it took restraint not to add the gif.

Edit: and also not to add UFC shitty pants pics, like Romero or Timmah etc
BBWufXSkkFkjsLeu1e.webp


Yeah that would most definitely put Izzy at the top of the worst villains in the UFC lol
 
I didn't watch the fight, but this shit was dirty

it will make zero difference but I will root against her in the next fight
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I agree, just the sentence

Was extremely funny to me for some reason.

Also, yes, they can cause that type of nerve damage as it works on a similar principle with what happened to me. My car got rear ended (just like Luana I guess) and I floated up in the air for a few seconds before I slammed back down with all my weight on my ass after being hit 55mph. The first few months of pain were excruciating, especially as I opted against back surgery. Rehab helped as much as it could, getting back to the gym and rebuilding muscle in my back helped more than anything.

That bundle of nerves in the very bottom of our spine "float" as the spinal cord is actually a little shorter than the spine itself, all those exposed nerves are what make lower back pain especially terrible to deal with. I feel for Luana, not joking, I don't wish that kind of pain on my worst enemy.
I feel for you bro. A very good friend of mine slipped on some stairs and had a similar injury as a result. She too opted for no surgery, and it too her a loooong time to rehab from it too, years.
 
