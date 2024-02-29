Sinister
So a blatant Neo-Nazi is running for GOP leadership in Massachussets:
“Don’t forget I’ll likely get voted into office on March 5,” Kauffman wrote earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter. “Long term goals are to ban same sex marriage (never should have been legalized) and trans will be illegal. Yes illegal. I will also exile all Jews.”
She is trying to win a seat as a County Rep on the Republican State Committee:
“I’m still learning a lot about what actually happened during World War II. There were no gas chambers. Every single thing we know about World War II is a lie, just like everything we know about our own world we live in today is a lie. I have the same goals as Hitler: Exile the Jews and keep their degeneracy and corruption and lies out of society. It’s destroying us.”
Hitler-praising Massachusetts GOP candidate pledges to 'exile all Jews'
One of the candidates to represent a Boston-area district in the Massachusetts Republican Party's State Committee is an avowed neo-Nazi who has pledged the mass expulsion of Jews from the United States."Don’t forget I’ll likely get voted into office on March 5," Lori Kauffman posted to her X...
