Elections Lori Kauffman (R) - Mass: "I will exile all Jews."

Sinister

Sinister

Doctor of Doom
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Feb 22, 2005
Messages
47,587
Reaction score
12,870
So a blatant Neo-Nazi is running for GOP leadership in Massachussets:

“Don’t forget I’ll likely get voted into office on March 5,” Kauffman wrote earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter. “Long term goals are to ban same sex marriage (never should have been legalized) and trans will be illegal. Yes illegal. I will also exile all Jews.”

She is trying to win a seat as a County Rep on the Republican State Committee:

“I’m still learning a lot about what actually happened during World War II. There were no gas chambers. Every single thing we know about World War II is a lie, just like everything we know about our own world we live in today is a lie. I have the same goals as Hitler: Exile the Jews and keep their degeneracy and corruption and lies out of society. It’s destroying us.”

www.rawstory.com

Hitler-praising Massachusetts GOP candidate pledges to 'exile all Jews'

One of the candidates to represent a Boston-area district in the Massachusetts Republican Party's State Committee is an avowed neo-Nazi who has pledged the mass expulsion of Jews from the United States."Don’t forget I’ll likely get voted into office on March 5," Lori Kauffman posted to her X...
www.rawstory.com www.rawstory.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DoctorTaco
Elections Finally something we can all agree on
2
Replies
22
Views
736
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,728
Messages
55,162,884
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top