Looking For Opinions On What My Collection Is Worth

About 17 years agi, i bought my very first MMA program. It was UFC 118. From there i started purchasing whatever i could get from places like Ebay and Amazon. To the present day i have 352 programs, 71 rare books and over 710 MMA magazines. I wanted to ask the Sherdog public the following. I barely see any MMA memorabilia shops online, and since i have posted previously my collection. What do you think it is worth in total? I have the following:

The entire collection of Pride Fighting Championships
The entire collection of Japan Vale Tudo
The entire collection of DREAM
102 UFC programs, including a reprint of UFC 1.
62 K-1 Programs, i am 5 programs away from having the entire decade of the 1990's
29 K-1 MAX programs
15 Rings programs
16 Pancrase programs, including the very first show
6 Strikeforce programs
3 Inoki Bom Be programs
3 Senguku programs

All of these programs are in very good to excellent condition. Here is a link to a thread where i posted most of my programs and other stuff.


https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/mma-program-collection.4303008/
 
That's a really good collection.

Dana White will give you about 5 of these rare bad boys

W7z70jWI_400x400.jpg
 
Not sure but I wouldnt mind buying some Pride DVD's off of you @ a reasonable price
 
I'll take then off your hands for free, as long as you cover shipping
 
I only have 8 Pride FC's all gifted to me but with the state of UFC today and its shanaigans I'm getting more nostalgic and open to buying the DVD's to some of my favorite Pride events
 
About a stack of reebok coupons and an Affliction shirt.
 
I came here for this.
 
Follow up that main course with a delicious desert of Kimo v Severn.

Can't call yourself a fan of MMA until you have watched the entirety of those fights.
 
Honestly to the right buyer, who has money and is a huge MMA fan, this could be worth something. At least a couple grand. But it's only with as much as someone is willing to pay for it. One of my best friends sold a basketball card for like 8000 last year that I literally wouldn't have paid a nickel for.
 
Ask your mom to reconsider making you throw out your ufc stuff. Nicely explain it’s the only thing good in your life. She was most likely just looking out for you; (mistakenly) thinking forcing you to get rid of your collection will result in a woman getting within speaking distance of you
 
