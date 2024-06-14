Looking For Opinions On What My Collection Is Worth

About 17 years agi, i bought my very first MMA program. It was UFC 118. From there i started purchasing whatever i could get from places like Ebay and Amazon. To the present day i have 352 programs, 71 rare books and over 710 MMA magazines. I wanted to ask the Sherdog public the following. I barely see any MMA memorabilia shops online, and since i have posted previously my collection. What do you think it is worth in total? I have the following:The entire collection of Pride Fighting ChampionshipsThe entire collection of Japan Vale TudoThe entire collection of DREAM102 UFC programs, including a reprint of UFC 1.62 K-1 Programs, i am 5 programs away from having the entire decade of the 1990's29 K-1 MAX programs15 Rings programs16 Pancrase programs, including the very first show6 Strikeforce programs3 Inoki Bom Be programs3 Senguku programsAll of these programs are in very good to excellent condition. Here is a link to a thread where i posted most of my programs and other stuff.