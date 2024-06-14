Looking For Opinions On What My Collection Is Worth

Glove
About 17 years agi, i bought my very first MMA program. It was UFC 118. From there i started purchasing whatever i could get from places like Ebay and Amazon. To the present day i have 352 programs, 71 rare books and over 710 MMA magazines. I wanted to ask the Sherdog public the following. I barely see any MMA memorabilia shops online, and since i have posted previously my collection. What do you think it is worth in total? I have the following:
The entire collection of Pride Fighting Championships
The entire collection of Japan Vale Tudo
The entire collection of DREAM
102 UFC programs, including a reprint of UFC 1.
62 K-1 Programs, i am 5 programs away from having the entire decade of the 1990's
29 K-1 MAX programs
15 Rings programs
16 Pancrase programs, including the very first show
6 Strikeforce programs
3 Inoki Bom Be programs
3 Senguku programs
All of these programs are in very good to excellent condition. Here is a link to a thread where i posted most of my programs and other stuff.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/mma-program-collection.4303008/
