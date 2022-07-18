Looking for Old Ken Shamrock Interview on Leg Locks and Eddie Bravo

NicholasJBasile said: Was this in the forums? I used to listen to the Sherdog Radio Network religiously; probably listened to every show until TJ De Santis left the network -- I don't recall it being on there. Click to expand...

It was circulatedthe forum, for sure, but I don't remember if it was actually a Sherdog piece or if it was from some other outlet. I'm inclined to say that it was from another outlet, but I just don't remember. A lot of shit from back then, it just seems to have disappeared from the Internet. I've also tried periodically to find articles and interviews where, around 2004-ish, Ken Shamrock talked about possibly staying at HW after he beat Kimo at UFC 48 and fighting either Frank Mir or Andrei Arlovski on a card that the UFC was thinking about going back and doing as another UFC Japan (obviously to compete with PRIDE). That shit seems to have disappeared, too.On a nerdier front, I'm "officially" a scholar - I have a PhD and everything - and I've written a little bit on MMA, but it's so fucking hard to actually research and write about MMA because I have no God damn sources! I remember a ton of shit, but then if I were asked "Who said that?" or "Where did you read that?" my answer every time would be "I don't remember" or "I can't find it."