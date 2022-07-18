Looking for Old Ken Shamrock Interview on Leg Locks and Eddie Bravo

Bullitt68
Hello, everyone. I rarely post in here, but I posted a couple of times today and I got to thinking about something that's been bugging me for years, and I figured if anyone could help me with this, it'd be someone in the grappling section.
A long ass time ago, Ken Shamrock was being interviewed and the interviewer brought up some comments made by Eddie Bravo - who, if you'll recall, worked for the UFC for a minute as an analyst offering commentary and unofficial scoring in between rounds of major fights - in which Bravo was being critical of leg locks, saying that they don't work on high level guys and are too risky in MMA. Shamrock's response was to invite Bravo to come train with him so that he could show him how effective leg locks could be.
Ever since the EBI took off and since this recent leg lock revolution set the grappling world on fire, I've often thought about that interview, but I've never been able to find it. @Kforcer, this ring any bells for you? Digging deep into my memory, if pressed I'd guess that it was from around 2004-2007, while Eddie was working for and Ken was actively fighting in the UFC.
Any help that you guys can provide will be greatly appreciated.
