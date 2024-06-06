  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Rewatch Looking for an old fight. Can you help?

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
Aug 25, 2021
7,377
17,178
Could be from the 90s. Probably no later than 2005. As I remember there's a Taekwondo fighter in white trousers versus an opponent who is roughly the same height but significantly stockier, in shorts, with a shaved head. They are White. The Taekwondo fighter starts skipping back and forth throwing kicks, and the shaved head fighter clinches with him. The Taekwondo fighter gets him in a headlock, then gets high amplitude slammed and has a seizure in the Fencer's Posture. It was rumoured for ages that he died, but he didn't, in fact I think he fought several times after that.
 
Im not sure why that sounds so familiar, but I can't come up with the names, sorry sir.
 
I looked him up and apparently that was his one and only pro fight, although he wasn't seriously injured.
 
