Could be from the 90s. Probably no later than 2005. As I remember there's a Taekwondo fighter in white trousers versus an opponent who is roughly the same height but significantly stockier, in shorts, with a shaved head. They are White. The Taekwondo fighter starts skipping back and forth throwing kicks, and the shaved head fighter clinches with him. The Taekwondo fighter gets him in a headlock, then gets high amplitude slammed and has a seizure in the Fencer's Posture. It was rumoured for ages that he died, but he didn't, in fact I think he fought several times after that.