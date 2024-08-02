Looking for advice for newer songs to learn for solo acoustic

I am putting together material to start doing solo acoustic gigs (ukulele and vocals will be the primary approach)



Since I am old, 45, and haven't kept up with the songs that kids these days listen to (or even kids 10-15 years back)

I am hoping you guys can recommend some good covers to learn.





These are the songs I am currently doing that are this millennium:





Beer - Reel Big Fish

Before He Cheats - Carrie Underwood

Count On Me - Bruno Mars

Counting Stars - One Republic??

Crazy - Gnarles Barkley (maybe)

Dick In A Box - Justin Timberlake Lonely Lisland

Dirt - Phish

Everybody Talks - Neon Trees

I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

If I Aint Got U > Gravity - Alicia Keys & John Mayer

If Your Gonna Be Dumb u Gotta Be Tough - Roger Alan Wade

Kill Devil Falls - Phish

Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars

The Middle - Jimmy Eat World

Red Solo Cup

Scotty Doesnt Know - Lustre

The Walk - Mayer Hawthorne

Wake Me Up - Avicii







Notes: Easy is good, especially when it comes to vocals.



This is my first time functioning as full time Lead singer so I am working on training my voice to have endurance for singing all night without going to shit. I can transpose/play on a uke tuned down so the range isn't the biggest deal in terms of the actual notes, but huge span or insanely challenging vocals might not be a great idea at this stage.





Note #2



I'm open to different genres. Country for example, I don't know the hit songs but music technique wise I have a lot of blues and funk experience so country tends to come very naturally to me. I play harmonica which seems to work well over country, so this is an area I would love to explore. Maybe Chicken Fried? Or is that "played out" so to speak and done by every acoustic guitar/vocalist in recent times?





Note #3



I'm open to female songs. I have several female vocalist friends who could do guest vocals and I am fine just singing the girl parts down an octave which seems to work fine in most cases. Baby One More Time, Before He CheTs and Black Velvet for example all seem to work well. I am also doing a country version of "Whatta Man" by Salt n Pepa



Note #4



Comedy stuff is definitely fair game.



Bo Burnham

Demitri Martin

Stephen Lynch

Flight Of The Conchords

(I used to sing a heavily funked out "Business Time" in a band a few years ago)... maybe Humans are Dead, or Most Beautiful Girl in The Room, Ill have to listen to those with ukulele in mind and see if they would translate well

Tim Minchkin - I love his stuff and I do play piano but I think most of his stuff is too advanced for me to sing and play, that dude is freakishly talented.... but "Predjudice" would be super fun if I can maybe simplify it

Bad Lip Reading



Thanks sherbros and sherladies!!