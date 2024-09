I've started to wonder if fighters just always fight in a substandard condition to make weight.



There was that incident a few months ago where a fighter stepped in at the very last minute -- so last minute they announced it during the event (Dan Ige?) -- and he was fighting a weightclass or two up for a catchweight bout and he did tremendously well, as though he was not suffering from dehydrating/rehydrating and his opponent was. (I may be getting the details wrong. My memory during events is somewhat impaired.)