ferrisjso said: Tbh this is a fair cutoff for prospect especially today. If someones in their 20s in MMA they are young and on the rise if someones in their 30s they are old and either at their peak or on the decline.



At HW maybe someone like 31 or 32 would still be a prospect cause I think their average old is much older.

And the second paragraph is why there's no point in making an arbitrary age cut-off. Why 30 exactly, aside from the fact that it's a nice, even number? So a 29 year old can still be a prospect? What is a "prospect" anyway, is it some kind of official designation that has an effect on matchmaking or something like that?I don't remember exactly how old Ngannou was at the time but he was definitely considered a prospect at or around 30. Now if we were talking a sport like football then no, there are no 30 year old prospects, but neither are there at 29 or 28...