Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr ESPN+ May 11th

For the IBO belt? C'mon now, def. should have gone for the vacant WBO.

I'll watch, but I expect a beatdown.
 
Loma only has 4 or 5 fights in him so this is a waste

just a tune up, loma should have no problem with a basic boxer puncher like kambo
 
lomo is a legend

his record looks like a modest average pro at 17-3 for casuals but.....

16 of 20 lomo fights were for world titles lol

crazy and hes 13-3 in those world title fights (technically 14-2 in world title fights as imo he beat haney)
 
lomo is a legend

his record looks like a modest average pro at 17-3 for casuals but.....

16 of 20 lomo fights were for world titles lol

crazy and hes 13-3 in those world title fights (technically 14-2 in world title fights as imo he beat haney)
He beat Haney and Orlando was only his second pro fight, was a lot bigger, and fought extremely dirty to a split decision.

Lomas only real genuine loss was against Lopez and if I remember correctly he started coming on strong in the second half but was too timid in the first
 
He beat Haney and Orlando was only his second pro fight, was a lot bigger, and fought extremely dirty to a split decision.

Lomas only real genuine loss was against Lopez and if I remember correctly he started coming on strong in the second half but was too timid in the first
You remember the Lopez fight correctly. To Lopez’ credit he mixed it up well in the first few stanzas so loma constantly had new info to read and measure
 
If that happens you need to hand it to Kambosos, willing to bring the elite out here to fight.

Kambosos got lucky on the cards in his last fight that's for sure.
I thought he was going to lose on the cards but he got it anyway.
 
Given from what I have seen from both men, I'm inclined to go with Loma even though he is getting older. His style will utterly confuse and bewilder Kambosos. I'd say Loma might be able to even finish him off with a late TKO.
 
Even though I think Lomachenko rightfully lost to Lopez and Lopez rightfully lost to Kambosos I still feel pretty confident Loma wins this clearly.
 
I predicted when Shakur turned down Kambosos to fight Loma, Loma would fight Kambosos instead.
 
I dont think Shakur wants to fight Loma at all, especially after that big turd of a fight he had recently.
It was a turd but DLS actually is good, and this is what you call “win now look good later” in that particular fight. As for Loma, I think old vet still has a chance. But he’ll have to be willing to be hit some. And to get more aggressive early. But Shakur should be the favorite.
 
