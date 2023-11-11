Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr ESPN+ May 11th

i think that's being generous.Loma only has 4 or 5 fights in him so this is a waste
He beat Haney and Orlando was only his second pro fight, was a lot bigger, and fought extremely dirty to a split decision.lomo is a legend
his record looks like a modest average pro at 17-3 for casuals but.....
16 of 20 lomo fights were for world titles lol
crazy and hes 13-3 in those world title fights (technically 14-2 in world title fights as imo he beat haney)
Lomas only real genuine loss was against Lopez and if I remember correctly he started coming on strong in the second half but was too timid in the first
March/April …. In Australia
I thought he was going to lose on the cards but he got it anyway.If that happens you need to hand it to Kambosos, willing to bring the elite out here to fight.
Kambosos got lucky on the cards in his last fight that's for sure.
I dont think Shakur wants to fight Loma at all, especially after that big turd of a fight he had recently.I predicted when Shakur turned down Kambosos to fight Loma, Loma would fight Kambosos instead.
It was a turd but DLS actually is good, and this is what you call “win now look good later” in that particular fight. As for Loma, I think old vet still has a chance. But he’ll have to be willing to be hit some. And to get more aggressive early. But Shakur should be the favorite.I dont think Shakur wants to fight Loma at all, especially after that big turd of a fight he had recently.