Trump in Even More Legal Trouble—This Time, in the U.K.
Donald Trump is facing enforcement after a legal breach in the Steele dossier trial.
newrepublic.com
He will figure out another way to grift the Rubes to pay for this court L. Does Trump have a 100 court L's since 2016? His loss percentage may never be broken, it will be compared to Cal Ripken's consecutive game streak, a record that will never be broken. The weird part is I have never seen such loyal support for a dude that takes as many L's as Trump. Most people dont support serial losers. The only win I can think of is Drunk Rudy's 1 win against his 65 losses, when Rudy was taking voter fraud L's in court on the reg.
From the article
According to a report from Sky News, Trump is in breach of a British High Court ruling in March that ordered him to pay 300,000 pounds (approximately $385,000), after he lost his lawsuit against against Orbis Business Intelligence, which in 2016 put together a dossier alleging that Trump and his close associates were compromised by Russian intelligence. The dossier included salacious details claiming that Trump had participated in sex parties in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the country’s intelligence allegedly possessing video of the now-convicted felon receiving “golden showers” from Russian sex workers.
Trump denied all of the claims made in the dossier, which was compiled by Steele, and claimed in his lawsuit that he “suffered personal and reputational damage and distress,” particularly from the sex-related claims. In the end, he lost the trial and was ordered to reimburse Orbis for its legal fees.