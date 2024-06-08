  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Lol, now Trump is taking L's in UK courts.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
Trump in Even More Legal Trouble—This Time, in the U.K.

Donald Trump is facing enforcement after a legal breach in the Steele dossier trial.
He will figure out another way to grift the Rubes to pay for this court L. Does Trump have a 100 court L's since 2016? His loss percentage may never be broken, it will be compared to Cal Ripken's consecutive game streak, a record that will never be broken. The weird part is I have never seen such loyal support for a dude that takes as many L's as Trump. Most people dont support serial losers. The only win I can think of is Drunk Rudy's 1 win against his 65 losses, when Rudy was taking voter fraud L's in court on the reg.
From the article

According to a report from Sky News, Trump is in breach of a British High Court ruling in March that ordered him to pay 300,000 pounds (approximately $385,000), after he lost his lawsuit against against Orbis Business Intelligence, which in 2016 put together a dossier alleging that Trump and his close associates were compromised by Russian intelligence. The dossier included salacious details claiming that Trump had participated in sex parties in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the country’s intelligence allegedly possessing video of the now-convicted felon receiving “golden showers” from Russian sex workers.
Trump denied all of the claims made in the dossier, which was compiled by Steele, and claimed in his lawsuit that he “suffered personal and reputational damage and distress,” particularly from the sex-related claims. In the end, he lost the trial and was ordered to reimburse Orbis for its legal fees.
 
Golden showers? Well, he was friends with Vince McMahon.

107105528-1660775172842-gettyimages-88631547-57752768.jpeg
 
Lol at "opening him up to enforcement if he travels to UK". The only people traveling there are jihadis and Brandon crapping his pants in front of the royal family and "wandering around confused" through the castle.
 
I would I have a lot more respect for the process of law if we held previous president to a standard of having to answer for doing insanely illegal shit. (Both in peace time and War)

Bush (Pick one)
Clinton
Obama
 
