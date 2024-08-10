Literally tore my elbow in half (the skin at the point of the elbow)

Idk how to post pics and just asked at the lounge but uh



Yeah so I was just doing some normal BJJ rolling in my class and I feel my elbow kind of burn

All the sudden my partner points to my gi and my whole arm is just soaked in blood

I guess I skinned my elbow so bad inside the gi off of the mat that it had enough traction to just rip the skin in half

I see what I assume is my muscle under there it burns like hell dude

It took like 40 stitches to close or so the nurse tells me and yeah this is easily the worst BJJ injury I’ve ever had at least superficially

I’m glad I didn’t tear the muscle and just ripped the skin but it looks horrid

Still much better than getting caught in a weird armbar scramble where you don’t have time to tap.

Osss gentleman, and try not to post on your elbow with both you and your opponents weight on it at the same time



Edit : this was originally posted with “I tore my elbow in half”

But that was an accident as I focused more on writing the post rather than the title. So at the point of the elbow, the skin just split apart, there’s like a half circle of skin that’s just not connected where the elbow is that’s the best way to explain it