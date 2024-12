List of Disappointments

BowserJr said: Here is a list of big signings from other orgs that didn't pan out in UFC and big signings from UFC that didn't pan out where they went



To UFC

Kid Yamamoto

Crocop

Wanderlei

Lil Nog

Dennis Kang

Akiyama

Jorge Santhiago

Giblert Melendez

Ill Will Brooks

Kawajiri

Tarev Saffadine



From UFC

Rizzo

Ricco

Bendo

Tito

Mir

Roy Nelson

Huerta

Rory Mcdonald

Machida

Yoel Romero

Thiago Santos





Who's missing? Click to expand...

Eddie Alvarez getting tko'd in his first fight in One to a 12-4 Russian guy that had beaten mostly cans up to that point surely makes the list. Maybe Eddie should go back to the USA there the competition is easierAlso Erick Silva not being a three division champion today is a disappointment. But he's still young so we need to be patient and give him time to develop