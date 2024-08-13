Liquid Water found on Mars!!!!!!!!!!

Aegon Spengler
Sep 28, 2009
27,508
14,908
Liquid water has been found under the surface of Mars!
Imagine a billion years ago some humanoid martians launched a comet with human DNA (or came from Mars after the comet itself) to rebuild their civilization and come save their descendants who were forced to live in underground caves!
Apparently Mars lost its atmosphere a billion years ago because it has a shitty magnetosphere. But maybe their plants, animals and civilization moved underground. Using nuclear power for heat and flatscreens to mimic the sun in a bunch of caverns.
Soon we will rescue them and use their flavoured titty milks to cure all our diseases!
Mars water: Liquid water reservoirs found under Martian crust
Studies of quakes detected from the planet's surface found it in the planet's rocky outer crust.
"Scientists have discovered a reservoir of liquid water on Mars - deep in the rocky outer crust of the planet.”
“These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," explained Prof Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley, who was involved in the research.
The analysis revealed reservoirs of water at depths of about six to 12 miles (10 to 20km) in the Martian crust.
“Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior,” said lead researcher Dr Vashan Wright, from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Prof Manga added that water was "the most important molecule in shaping the evolution of a planet". This finding, he said, answers a big question of "where did all the Martian water go?"
