Liquid Water found on Mars!!!!!!!!!!

“These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," explained Prof Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley, who was involved in the research.



The analysis revealed reservoirs of water at depths of about six to 12 miles (10 to 20km) in the Martian crust.



“Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior,” said lead researcher Dr Vashan Wright, from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.



Prof Manga added that water was "the most important molecule in shaping the evolution of a planet". This finding, he said, answers a big question of "where did all the Martian water go?"