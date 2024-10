deadshot138 said: Safe to say the Feds have the rap gang stuff completely locked down. Click to expand...

You think the Feds let all the violence and stuff go on on purpose? Why did it take so long? A lot of the activities were extremely brazen. Especially king von dropping not even hints but basically confessions to murders.I always thought that was wierd. How was he not in jail sooner? He quite literally tweeted about killing like... 5?ish people i think. Compared to the average civilian who gets immediately cracked down on for yelling at a school board meeting or a mean tweet or some shit. Meanwhile these Chicago rappers are committing MURDER, multiple cold blooded murders, talking about it, and,... Nothing happens? Fucking weird man.Seems wierd to do this now years later. Either the Feds are super competent or totally incompetent, and i can't tell which