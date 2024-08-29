Life on Earth Origin. Are you in this camp?

C

ChosenOne

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
405
Reaction score
570
Panspermea:

Cliffs:

- this is the theory that life on earth evolved from space laden microbes that hitched a ride to earth (and thus other planets) in the planets formative early days either via space dust or comets or asteroids, etc.
- water and other things already present due to icy comets on planet, or arrive after to create habitable environment
- prior challenge was the belief no microbes could survive the deep cold of space but we since found extremophiles on earth that can do survive the deep cold or extreme heat that space might challenge them in space or on a volcanic evoliving earth or near deep ocean vents spewing boiling water.


This theory is not a leading theory but it also not far fringe either. It has a sizeable number of credible supporters in the scientific community.

If you believe this is the lead theory for life on earth, then you also would believe life would not (should not) be unique to earth, to a much greater degree than most other credible theories.


Are you buying what they are selling?

I have always been in this camp, and believed life began on earth , most likely this way, but i also think, to a much lesser degree that planets such as earth could be deliberately 'seeded' with the stuff of life, by civilizations, such as our current one.

Today, we humans, could seed a number of satellites with what we consider the 'stuff of life' and send them on missions to any 'potential habitable planet' to crash land in to, to spread those seeds, in the chance of triggering Terraforming and perhaps, triggering an evolutionary pattern similar to what Earth went through.

I think we humans, are likely to do this at some future point, after wrangling with the ethical questions around it, as a way to 'colonize' other planets in a way that might create a hedge against the lifeforms on this planet being made extinct due to 'extinction event' wiping out this planet.

ooAMaterialbased.jpg


1*1rk7C3ZoAHZ-2YxGrBnTyQ.jpeg
 
It's possible, though I doubt it could ever be proven even if it were. If we actually did, then it would open up so many new questions and throw all the uber-religious folks into a tizzy.
 
ChosenOne said:
Panspermea:

Cliffs:

- this is the theory that life on earth evolved from space laden microbes that hitched a ride to earth (and thus other planets) in the planets formative early days either via space dust or comets or asteroids, etc.
- water and other things already present due to icy comets on planet, or arrive after to create habitable environment
- prior challenge was the belief no microbes could survive the deep cold of space but we since found extremophiles on earth that can do survive the deep cold or extreme heat that space might challenge them in space or on a volcanic evoliving earth or near deep ocean vents spewing boiling water.


This theory is not a leading theory but it also not far fringe either. It has a sizeable number of credible supporters in the scientific community.

If you believe this is the lead theory for life on earth, then you also would believe life would not (should not) be unique to earth, to a much greater degree than most other credible theories.


Are you buying what they are selling?

I have always been in this camp, and believed life began on earth , most likely this way, but i also think, to a much lesser degree that planets such as earth could be deliberately 'seeded' with the stuff of life, by civilizations, such as our current one.

Today, we humans, could seed a number of satellites with what we consider the 'stuff of life' and send them on missions to any 'potential habitable planet' to crash land in to, to spread those seeds, in the chance of triggering Terraforming and perhaps, triggering an evolutionary pattern similar to what Earth went through.

I think we humans, are likely to do this at some future point, after wrangling with the ethical questions around it, as a way to 'colonize' other planets in a way that might create a hedge against the lifeforms on this planet being made extinct due to 'extinction event' wiping out this planet.

ooAMaterialbased.jpg


1*1rk7C3ZoAHZ-2YxGrBnTyQ.jpeg
Click to expand...
Sherdog's favorite fringe science channel has a good video on this

 
I think life started on on earth because many life forms share a lot of the same human DNA, I believe even fruits like bananas share a certain % for human DNA.
 
I accept the theory. It is also why we have water on Earth, as well. Comets mang, comets!
 
kenetics said:
I think life started on on earth because many life forms share a lot of the same human DNA, I believe even fruits like bananas share a certain % for human DNA.
Click to expand...

Yeah, if microbes came from space we would still find them in space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,249
Messages
56,108,918
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top