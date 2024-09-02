Elections Lex Fridman Podcast set with Donald Trump

Lex Fridman is the irl version of a modern day 40 yr old virgin, just without the wizard knowledge and powers. That being said, I think he could serve as a good middle ground interviewer for Harris and Trump. Most of his interviews follow a very kindergartner type format. It certainly gives an opening for both candidates to annotate what goals that they have and what steps that they have outlined to achieve them. They have very little to lose too because all Fridman interviews are pretty tame with very little pushback.

Gonna be an hour of absolutely nothing.
 
