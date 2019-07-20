Lets talk fishing

Wizzlebiz

Wizzlebiz

Wizzlebiz is the Wizziest
Hello sherbros. Recently I have decided to take up fishing. Mostly bass. But have no issue going fo others.

Yesterday was my 1st attempt at using a drop shot rig. Interesting set up.

So far I have tried lipped crankbaits, spinners, chatter baits, soft plastics, senkos, creature baits, and so on.

I am trying to learn lure fishing. So knowing I am a complete newbie to fishing other than gojng out as a kid with my dad.

What do you guys advise for muddy water? what do you use for clear water? And what techniques do you suggest for the lures you reccomend?
 
fishing tools:

1 shotgun with 6 rounds

2 sticks of dynamite

1 knife.

Fishing
 
I live by the Thames and Wey and I’m definitely interested in getting into fishing. By which I mean I want to slump down by the river, asleep, with the radio playing cricket next to me. The blokes doing that always look extremely happy.
 
I live by the Thames and Wey and I’m definitely interested in getting into fishing. By which I mean I want to slump down by the river, asleep, with the radio playing cricket next to me. The blokes doing that always look extremely happy.
They are probably catfishing with a bell on there line. Take a nap if something bites the bell will wake you. Its nice for a lazy day for sure.
 
They are probably catfishing with a bell on there line. Take a nap if something bites the bell will wake you. Its nice for a lazy day for sure.
The older I get, the more inventive I become at finding ways to avoid noise, effort and people.
 
The older I get, the more inventive I become at finding ways to avoid noise, effort and people.
Same here man. I started fishing this year. And I look for places that can only fit me if im bank fishing. I just want to be left to diddle my pole in my hand alone.
 
all you need is beer... lots of beer
 
I will subscribe and watch for sure when i can listen to the audio as well.

What do you suggest for bank fishing in muddy water lure wise for bass? Thanks.
Id suggest any kind of spinner bait since the water is muddy and the fish will have limited vision (im assuming your talking about Bass). You can google a Lure Color guidemap and get an idea on what color patterns to try.
 
Id suggest any kind of spinner bait since the water is muddy and the fish will have limited vision (im assuming your talking about Bass). You can google a Lure Color guidemap and get an idea on what color patterns to try.
So i have a white and chartreuse spinner and a white and chartreuse chatter. I also have a black with red flecks in both. I am casting from the dock though. So both are light. 3/8 oz. I think i may need heavier lyres as the slough is roughly 14 feet deep at the center.
 
So i have a white and chartreuse spinner and a white and chartreuse chatter. I also have a black with red flecks in both. I am casting from the dock though. So both are light. 3/8 oz. I think i may need heavier lyres as the slough is roughly 14 feet deep at the center.
If the water is as muddy as you say, id go with bigger sizes (Bass are obnoxious about how big of things they will bite) and id try Two Tone colors and/or really bright Greens or Reds.

@90 50 is a tourney guy, im sure he can chime in some knowledge
 
If the water is as muddy as you say, id go with bigger sizes (Bass are obnoxious about how big of things they will bite) and id try Two Tone colors and/or really bright Greens or Reds.

@90 50 is a tourney guy, im sure he can chime in some knowledge
Most days the visibility is 6 inches to one foot max. Its super muddy. Lol
 
If the water is as muddy as you say, id go with bigger sizes (Bass are obnoxious about how big of things they will bite) and id try Two Tone colors and/or really bright Greens or Reds.

@90 50 is a tourney guy, im sure he can chime in some knowledge
What weight spinner would you use?

The wster is brackish
 
Ive been camping for a week in the San Juan Islands and all i caught was this.... amazing place though
20190720_104531.jpg
 
What kind of body of water are you fishing?
Water clarity?
Water depth?
Water temp?
What’s on the bottom? (Mud/rock/gravel etc.)
Is there any cover? (Lilly pads, tree stumps, down trees , grass mats etc)
What kind of bass?
What kind of other species are in the water?
What region of the US are you in?
 
I suggest you go to Bassresource.com.

Also I'm not sure if you're fishing ponds or lakes ect. If you're fishing lakes in clear water, I'd suggest more natural colors or translucent like colors. We're in the middle of a heat wave and the water is hot. Texas rigged worm. Fish points and areas with rapid depth changes that allow the bass to easily move up and down in the water column.
For stained water use colors like black, chartreuse and things with blades that reflect light and make vibrations. If you're using a drop shot this time of year, it's best to locate fish on structure and determine if they're suspended within the dropshots effective depth or holding higher in the water column or hugging the bottom.

Actually just PM me. I bass fish way too much and am willing to share my tiny bit of knowledge with a sherbro
 
