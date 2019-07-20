Lets talk fishing

Hello sherbros. Recently I have decided to take up fishing. Mostly bass. But have no issue going fo others.



Yesterday was my 1st attempt at using a drop shot rig. Interesting set up.



So far I have tried lipped crankbaits, spinners, chatter baits, soft plastics, senkos, creature baits, and so on.



I am trying to learn lure fishing. So knowing I am a complete newbie to fishing other than gojng out as a kid with my dad.



What do you guys advise for muddy water? what do you use for clear water? And what techniques do you suggest for the lures you reccomend?