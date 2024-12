Seahawks Fan said: Pls limit your response to one example so that as many people as possible can play along. I'll start it off.



If GSP didn't exist then Jon Fitch would have been champion Click to expand...

Can't like posts atm but Fitch was the first person I thought of when I saw the title.I will also add Sean Sherk to this list as a reoccuring champion. If Penn didn't come back down to LW, Sherk likely would have regained his title and held it for several years because I don't think Joe Stevenson, Diego, or Kenflo in a rematch had a prayer against him. I also think Sherk had a chance at beating Edgar if he wasn't inexplicably trying to be a striker in that era (although his injuries were big time mounting). Hell, if he actually tried wrestling against Penn, he probably could have won that too considering BJ always caved when the fight wasn't going his way.For someone who never won the title before, I will go back to the time machine and chooseif Chuck didn't exist. His only losses in what was otherwise a 15 fight win streak were both to Chuck (and then 1 absolute fluke loss to Jason freakin Lambert) and I think he could have held the title briefly if it wasn't for Chuck.Tito was absolutely not in his prime anymore at this point and even if he was, it would be a very winnable fight. Randy was back at HW but if Chuck didn't exist, Babalu vs Randy would have been a great LHW title fight.