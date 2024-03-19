Let's go back to when Tai Tuivasa "potential" meant something.

What exact changes could he have made to have a more successful career in the UFC? He was never going to be a TD machine/grappling wiz but he should be way better than he is right?
 
Lose some fat is the most obvious one. Most likely can increase his speed, would also be good if he can build some muscle.

Most Heavyweights in MMA I feel like are big guys who wouldn't be accepted in any other sports. I have a desk job and dont even work out that much and looks fitter than 90 percent of MMA Heavyweight its embarassing to see lol.
 
Fengxian said:
Lose some fat is the most obvious one. Most likely can increase his speed, would also be good if he can build some muscle.

Most Heavyweights in MMA I feel like are big guys who wouldn't be accepted in any other sports. I have a desk job and dont even work out that much and looks fitter than 90 percent of MMA Heavyweight its embarassing to see lol.
Yeah, but are you will always be sexy no matter what happens sir lol
 
He should've done all of his camps at AKA tbh.
 
Odoylerules4lyf said:
Maybe at least fight the hands when someone has his back
Or fight the grip when someone is trying to take him down, instead of reaching around the other side of his opponents head looking to land weak punches.

So, either learn basic takedown defense, and learn basic sub defense for when the former isn't enough.

Those 2 things alone would make him twice the fighter he currently is.
 
