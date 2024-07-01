  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Lets get something straight

Paolo Delutis

Paolo Delutis

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
21,047
Reaction score
19,683
This man runs shop at 205 lbs today ...

Captain America has the recipe to beat Alex P and the majority of the top 5 at LHW...

It wouldn't even be close...its like the fighters of today have forgotten fighters from the past...sometimes the answer to your opponent lies in the lives of the warriors who came before you .

images (18).jpegimages (20).jpegimages (19).jpeg



Randy bless! ..( just thought id educate and show some Hespetch to a living legend)
 
Last edited:
randy couture is the most overrated fighter in UFC history. i know he is a fan favourite and all that, but he has lost so many many many times he cant be regarded as that good. winners win. he has lost too many times. i know he entered mma very late but still. he got gifted title shots, one after another. today some fighters cant get a title shot even if they win 10 in a row.

of course stylistically randy would pose a threat to poatan, because styles make fights. but lets not pretend that randy was better than some of the lhw's of today, even if the division has gone downhill. as much as people love randy couture, he has lost so many fights in his carreer and not at the tail end of it. the best lhw's and hw's were in Pride at the time

nice try to deminish poatan's achievements but poatan is way more of a winner than randy couture ever was
 
I know you don’t want to accept that the fighters who made you love the sport would most likely lose to the current fighters but this is going so far into nostalgia delusion that you just have to accept it at this point before you embarrass yourself any further or have some kind of mental breakdown
 
Bring the Randy that beat Chuck and Tito to nowadays, update his skill set a bit to deal with how the sport has evolved since then - mostly more calf/leg kicks and he'd have a fighting chance against most LHW's nowadays.

I feel someone like Ankalev or Jiri would be worse matchups for him than Poatan as he isn't outwrestling Ank or even Jiri over 5 rounds and he doesn't have KO power nor slick submissions.
 
I mean lidell beat him twice

Poatan could replicate those victories
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
randy couture is the most overrated fighter in UFC history. i know he is a fan favourite and all that, but he has lost so many many many times he cant be regarded as that good. winners win. he has lost too many times. i know he entered mma very late but still. he got gifted title shots, one after another. today some fighters cant get a title shot even if they win 10 in a row.

of course stylistically randy would pose a threat to poatan, because styles make fights. but lets not pretend that randy was better than some of the lhw's of today, even if the division has gone downhill. as much as people love randy couture, he has lost so many fights in his carreer and not at the tail end of it. the best lhw's and hw's were in Pride at the time

nice try to deminish poatan's achievements but poatan is way more of a winner than randy couture ever was
He has 5 UFC championship titles in two divisions..


R u feeling okay...
 
Randy is an animal, he really is. But I think Poatan catches him coming in just like Chuck did.
 
Why are you bringing up Randy and not the man who actually ran shop at 205, Jon Jones? No need to fantasize about primes, he could win the title today.
 
HHJ said:
I mean lidell beat him twice

Poatan could replicate those victories
To be fair Chuck had absolutely elite takedown defense. To the point where Randy chose to stand with him.

Even when he was washed and getting KOed left and right guys were struggling to take him down.
 
RonDante said:
I know you don’t want to accept that the fighters who made you love the sport would most likely lose to the current fighters but this is going so far into nostalgia delusion that you just have to accept it at this point before you embarrass yourself any further or have some kind of mental breakdown
Theres almost nothing about Randy's skillset that doesnt translate remarkably well in any era that dirty box,clinch heavy greco roman power double wrestling style would be hard for alot of guys to deal with...theres a reason he was so successful even being in his 40s ..its because his style translated so well...

The thread isnt even about just Randy ...or nostalgia... its about.. someone like a Randy..would dummy alot of this "top" 205ers today ...

Sometimes by looking back the sport can go forward ...fighters are all starting to look the same and its actually hurting the sport
 
OldBoy91 said:
To be fair Chuck had absolutely elite takedown defense. To the point where Randy chose to stand with him.

Even when he was washed and getting KOed left and right guys were struggling to take him down.
Exactly...Alex is not stopping the takedowns.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Exactly...Alex is not stopping the takedowns.
Probably not, he was taken down by Adesanya and Jiri in the first fight.

However he has been consistently working on it so I have no doubt its improved, but it doesn't change that many of the LHWs of previous generations carried a takedown threat that modern 205 just doesn't have, besides maybe Ankalaev but he has negative IQ.

Randy, Davis, Jones, DC, Rashad, Bader, Anderson, Tito even.
 
I think Periera would knock him out. I think Randy would struggle a lot with the stricter USADA drug testing too.
 
Vil7 said:
I think Periera would knock him out. I think Randy would struggle a lot with the stricter USADA drug testing too.
Exactly why it's stupid to compare fighters of this generation to the past. PEDs and quality of opponents of the past make the fighters look like monsters
 
