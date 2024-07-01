Lets get something straight

randy couture is the most overrated fighter in UFC history. i know he is a fan favourite and all that, but he has lost so many many many times he cant be regarded as that good. winners win. he has lost too many times. i know he entered mma very late but still. he got gifted title shots, one after another. today some fighters cant get a title shot even if they win 10 in a row.



of course stylistically randy would pose a threat to poatan, because styles make fights. but lets not pretend that randy was better than some of the lhw's of today, even if the division has gone downhill. as much as people love randy couture, he has lost so many fights in his carreer and not at the tail end of it. the best lhw's and hw's were in Pride at the time



nice try to deminish poatan's achievements but poatan is way more of a winner than randy couture ever was