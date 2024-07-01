Lets get something straight

Paolo Delutis
This man runs shop at 205 lbs today ...
Captain America has the recipe to beat Alex P and the majority of the top 5 at LHW...
It wouldn't even be close...its like the fighters of today have forgotten fighters from the past...sometimes the answer to your opponent lies in the lives of the warriors who came before you .
Randy bless! ..( just thought id educate and show some Hespetch to a living legend)
