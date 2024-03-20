Let's fast track Bryan Battle...

Enough of this “paving the way” for these planted NPC hypejobs… it’s obvious that he’s mediocre but it’s obvious that he has a ton of UFC push.





What’s factual is that he got easily thrashed by the only legit fighter he’s fought and couldn’t get the job done against a bottom of the barrel guy spoon fed to him in a undeserved co main event.





Have him fight someone like Jeremiah Wells next. Lets see if some of these plants are for real.