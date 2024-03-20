Let's fast track Bryan Battle...

KantoTerror
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2011
- Messages
- 16,629
- Reaction score
- 3,099
Vs. Jeff Neal
Vs. Magny
Both winnable fights.
Vs. Magny
Both winnable fights.
Spoken like a true Sherdog poster.
I actually remember watching some of him on TUF and he looked slow AF and very unathletic, surprised he's still being mentioned and winning at allBoy oh boy, he sure isn't great. Loosa is fairly bottom of the barrel.
I’m a Battle fan… but when he was a MW he sucked.
He looks much better at WW.I actually remember watching some of him on TUF and he looked slow AF and very unathletic, surprised he's still being mentioned and winning at all
I mean he hasn't shown anything really good against anyone good, his eyepokes still needs work too definitely not DC level yet.
His domination over Kasanganay has aged pretty well. He 50-43'd him.I mean he hasn't shown anything really good against anyone good, his eyepokes still needs work too definitely not DC level yet.
Not bad, saw Kasanganay vs Eblen maybe a week ago and he looked pretty good even though he didn't get the decision. Never saw the battle vs Kasanganay fight though it must've been on Dana's show?His domination over Kasanganay has aged pretty well. He 50-43'd him.