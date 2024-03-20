Let's fast track Bryan Battle...

HuskySamoan said:
Boy oh boy, he sure isn't great. Loosa is fairly bottom of the barrel.
I actually remember watching some of him on TUF and he looked slow AF and very unathletic, surprised he's still being mentioned and winning at all :D
 
The Fakhredinov fight really stood out to me. Battle was absolutely dominated and looked like an amateur.
 
I'm a huge Battle fan now. He's improved his game leaps and bounds imo.. I won't lie, I loved that trash talk too..:p
 
Enough of this “paving the way” for these planted NPC hypejobs… it’s obvious that he’s mediocre but it’s obvious that he has a ton of UFC push.


What’s factual is that he got easily thrashed by the only legit fighter he’s fought and couldn’t get the job done against a bottom of the barrel guy spoon fed to him in a undeserved co main event.


Have him fight someone like Jeremiah Wells next. Lets see if some of these plants are for real.
 
EndlessCritic said:
I was told TUF sucks and doesn't produce talent, so this Battle guy must suck.
I mean he hasn't shown anything really good against anyone good, his eyepokes still needs work too definitely not DC level yet.
 
EndlessCritic said:
His domination over Kasanganay has aged pretty well. He 50-43'd him.
Not bad, saw Kasanganay vs Eblen maybe a week ago and he looked pretty good even though he didn't get the decision. Never saw the battle vs Kasanganay fight though it must've been on Dana's show?
 
