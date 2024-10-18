Kentucky sheriff charged in judge's murder did not plan killing, caught in 'heat of passion': lawyer Shawn Stines, the Kentucky sheriff accused of shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins dead in his chambers, was suffering an "extreme emotional disturbance," according to his lawyer.

"A video of the shooting, played without audio during an Oct. 1 preliminary hearing, allegedly showed Letcher County Sheriff Stines shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times as he sat at his desk on Sept. 19.The sheriff, the judge's longtime colleague and friend, allegedly continued to fire after Mullins fell to the floor."Anyone from Kentucky or know more about this story? The story implies a ln inappropriate link between the judge and the shooter's daughter. But that doesn't make sense to me.