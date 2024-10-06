Let’s talk about Khalil’s corner…shall we?

DiazSlap
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 880
- Reaction score
- 1,541
Khalil is still relatively young and has, actually had, low fight miles for his age…
Khalil was done and his eye and nose were literally flapping in the wind.
His corner of John “No” Wood and others could have saved him from about 10-12 power shots from one of the hardest hitters of all time by throwing in the towel… they failed their fighter…..badly.
I don’t think Khalil is the same after that beating. Reminiscent of Rory McDonald after the Lawler beatings(also Lawler faded badly too)…..
Corner should know their fighter and Khalil was done and is lucky that Alex seemed hesitant to send him to the shadow realm with a knee….body shots were brutal nonetheless.
Khalil was done and his eye and nose were literally flapping in the wind.
His corner of John “No” Wood and others could have saved him from about 10-12 power shots from one of the hardest hitters of all time by throwing in the towel… they failed their fighter…..badly.
I don’t think Khalil is the same after that beating. Reminiscent of Rory McDonald after the Lawler beatings(also Lawler faded badly too)…..
Corner should know their fighter and Khalil was done and is lucky that Alex seemed hesitant to send him to the shadow realm with a knee….body shots were brutal nonetheless.