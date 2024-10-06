Let’s talk about Khalil’s corner…shall we?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
880
Reaction score
1,541
Khalil is still relatively young and has, actually had, low fight miles for his age…

Khalil was done and his eye and nose were literally flapping in the wind.

His corner of John “No” Wood and others could have saved him from about 10-12 power shots from one of the hardest hitters of all time by throwing in the towel… they failed their fighter…..badly.

I don’t think Khalil is the same after that beating. Reminiscent of Rory McDonald after the Lawler beatings(also Lawler faded badly too)…..

Corner should know their fighter and Khalil was done and is lucky that Alex seemed hesitant to send him to the shadow realm with a knee….body shots were brutal nonetheless.
 
During round 4 I was thinking..

If he makes it to the bell. You better fucking NOT even think about sending him into round 5.

But, the ref is the guy in charge.

He went full JBGRef. Because the fanbase are always very vocal about early stoppages. Especially with title fights.

This is the result.
 
DiazSlap said:
Khalil is still relatively young and has, actually had, low fight miles for his age…

Khalil was done and his eye and nose were literally flapping in the wind.

His corner of John “No” Wood and others could have saved him from about 10-12 power shots from one of the hardest hitters of all time by throwing in the towel… they failed their fighter…..badly.

I don’t think Khalil is the same after that beating. Reminiscent of Rory McDonald after the Lawler beatings(also Lawler faded badly too)…..

Corner should know their fighter and Khalil was done and is lucky that Alex seemed hesitant to send him to the shadow realm with a knee….body shots were brutal nonetheless.
Click to expand...
Please log off and never come back.
 
DiazSlap said:
Khalil is still relatively young and has, actually had, low fight miles for his age…
Click to expand...

Not anymore.

As for your empathy for Khalil, I get it. But lets be honest, he's probably never getting near title contention again(Also he's hardly young like you say, especially not now after last night) in fact it was a lot of luck that he even got the shot with a #8 ranking.

An earlier stoppage could have saved him some damage but I think he wanted to go out like that.
 
You have to allow the limit of the fight when it is for the title.
(imo you should anyway).
Extending your career is one thing but that's an opinion for Sherdoggers.

We don't know what K.R's ambition is.
What does he hold most valuable?
To win the belt or to live to fight another day?
Those discussions are not done on the stool.
They are done in private.
Seems to me that the belt was more important to him.
 
He was throwing back alot in the final exchanges. I thought the ref was going to stop it earlier than he did but I dont think it was bad that he didnt. Khalil took alot of damage but he kept moving and he kept throwing, as slow and labored as it was, he was still connecting on some punches, but they just werent hurting Poatan anymore.
 
It was borderline, if they threw in the towel or if the ref stopped it at any point, I wouldn’t have much of a problem with it, but I can also see how you could let it go a bit longer since Khalil was still moving well and somewhat intelligently defending sending serious heat back in Alex’s direction.

That combo to the body to cap it off was legendary, I’m glad we got to see it although I do feel a bit bad for Khalil. On the bright side for him, I think the UFC is going to treat him really well from here on out.

Also, if they stopped at a bit early, a lot of you Poatan hating dweebs would be saying shit like premature stoppage, and Khalil was winning two rounds to one or some nonsense like that so better this way.
 
Koro_11 said:
It was borderline, if they threw in the towel or if the ref stopped it at any point, I wouldn’t have much of a problem with it, but I can also see how you could let it go a bit longer since Khalil was still moving well and somewhat intelligently defending sending serious heat back in Alex’s direction.

That combo to the body to cap it off was legendary, I’m glad we got to see it although I do feel a bit bad for Khalil. On the bright side for him, I think the UFC is going to treat him really well from here on out.

Also, if they stopped at a bit early, a lot of you Poatan hating dweebs would be saying shit like premature stoppage, and Khalil was winning two rounds to one or some nonsense like that so better this way.
Click to expand...
I am praying that combo to the body opens more fighters up to throwing powerful body punches when their opponents are just turtling against the cage with the high guard like that. I was pleading with Pereira to throw just one big hook or uppercut to Khalil's midsection for a while before he did it.
 
Khalil was dangerous up to about the last minute of the fight and even caught Alex a few times.

If anything, Alex going for the finish was possibly one of the best opportunities Khalil was going to get, as Alex has a tendency to drop his hands and neglect his defense when he is in kill mode, hence how Israel Adesanya handed him his only UFC loss.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Khalil was dangerous up to about the last minute of the fight and even caught Alex a few times.

If anything, Alex going for the finish was possibly one of the best opportunities Khalil was going to get, as Alex has a tendency to drop his hands and neglect his defense when he is in kill mode, hence how Israel Adesanya handed him his only UFC loss.
Click to expand...
He actually hit Poatan with his hands down but his punches were so slow and labored by then cos he was so beaten down that Poatan just walked through em.

Still, He was fighting back, so I though its good that it wasnt stopped.

Probably would have called the fight in between 4 and 5 if he survived though.

It's the corner of Kevin Holland people should be talkin about.
 
Referees had more than one "early stoppage" acusation trown at them because of Poatan. Now, it's let them bang as they wish: started with Jiri, whose flailing corpse was exposed to the masses las time out.
I'm surprised more people haven't picked up on this change of atitude by referees when it comes to Poatan's fights...
 
DiazSlap said:
Khalil is still relatively young and has, actually had, low fight miles for his age…

Khalil was done and his eye and nose were literally flapping in the wind.

His corner of John “No” Wood and others could have saved him from about 10-12 power shots from one of the hardest hitters of all time by throwing in the towel… they failed their fighter…..badly.

I don’t think Khalil is the same after that beating. Reminiscent of Rory McDonald after the Lawler beatings(also Lawler faded badly too)…..

Corner should know their fighter and Khalil was done and is lucky that Alex seemed hesitant to send him to the shadow realm with a knee….body shots were brutal nonetheless.
Click to expand...

Corners never do this

Khalil was still trying to throw power shots and catch him until the finish. See the 2nd Izzy vs Alex fight for how that can turn out
 
Imagine being a dude whose whole life was building to one moment and you had great power / puncher's chance at any given moment to realize that dream and then your corner ruins your one chance in life since you will never get an opportunity to fight for a belt again before you die.

Fuck that. Let that dude take some shots in exchange for a 5% chance of landing a bomb. War Khalil + his corner + the human spirit.
 
All I know is, Khalil is a bad motherfucker and seems like a great guy. I am a fan of his after this fight week and the fight itself.

I'm sure his corner knows him better than we do, he clearly wanted to have his moment and surely he doesn't regret that (I mean, he might today because he's probably in a lot of pain, but I think long-term he'll be happy they let him fight until the end)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,035
Messages
56,300,302
Members
175,152
Latest member
jama

Share this page

Back
Top