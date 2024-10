Khamzat Chimaev 'ragdolled' and 'beat the s***' out of UFC light heavyweights Khamzat Chimaev has captured the imagination of UFC fans everywhere since debuting in the company in 2020. The Russian-born Swede is 10-0 overall and has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC with all vic…

Years ago Anthony Smith said he heard gym stories of Khamzat bullying LHWs in Sweden. Khamzat trained at All Stars and they had LHWs like Gus, Latifi, Manuwa.... Seeing how Khamzat has looked alot of these gym stories seem believable“Other people said it first, so now I can say it out loud. I’ve heard the stories of Chimaev for years, like a couple years before he was even in the UFC,” said Smith.“I remember hearing his name, some young kid that’s ragdolling Ilir Latifi and [Alexander] Gustafsson down in Sweden.“Even when he finally made it to the UFC, beat a couple of guys and looked really good, I kept that to myself until other people had told the story like, ‘Hey man, I’ve been hearing the stories about this kid beating the s*** out of those guys for a long time.” https://talksport.com/mma/1019868/khamzat-chimaev-light-heavyweight-training-anthony-smith-ufc/#