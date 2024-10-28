Rumored Let’s talk about Hamzat for a minute…..just how strong is this mofo? He might be the most violent fighter this era has seen.

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
12,231
Reaction score
7,835
If any of you have technical or even intimate knowledge of how strong this guy actually is or something other than crushing another man’s jawline within seconds please conversate Because I have never seen what I saw on sat with him doing what he did to Bobby…

There would probably be all these conspiracy theories if it happened to just about anyone besides Robert Whitaker.

He tapped and did a very good job of not making it look like he was ever in any excruciating pain but the way he tapped was strange and creepy almost
 
The elbow crushed his jaw. The neck cranck was just the cherry on the cake
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
The elbow crushed his jaw. The neck cranck was just the cherry on the cake
Click to expand...
I don’t know man…..did he say as much?

come to think of it those elbows were pure savagery.

Kamzat just might be the most violent person I’ve ever seen in the cage
 
Years ago Anthony Smith said he heard gym stories of Khamzat bullying LHWs in Sweden. Khamzat trained at All Stars and they had LHWs like Gus, Latifi, Manuwa.... Seeing how Khamzat has looked alot of these gym stories seem believable

talksport.com

Khamzat Chimaev 'ragdolled' and 'beat the s***' out of UFC light heavyweights

Khamzat Chimaev has captured the imagination of UFC fans everywhere since debuting in the company in 2020. The Russian-born Swede is 10-0 overall and has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC with all vic…
talksport.com talksport.com

“Other people said it first, so now I can say it out loud. I’ve heard the stories of Chimaev for years, like a couple years before he was even in the UFC,” said Smith.

“I remember hearing his name, some young kid that’s ragdolling Ilir Latifi and [Alexander] Gustafsson down in Sweden.

“Even when he finally made it to the UFC, beat a couple of guys and looked really good, I kept that to myself until other people had told the story like, ‘Hey man, I’ve been hearing the stories about this kid beating the s*** out of those guys for a long time.”https://talksport.com/mma/1019868/khamzat-chimaev-light-heavyweight-training-anthony-smith-ufc/#
 
Rob has fought the likes of Romero/Costa/Vettori who were bigger and stronger than Khamzat.

Khamzat is very fast, coordinated, and athletic, especially for his height. I dont think Ive seen anybody, regardless of weight class, shoot as fast as him. His speed, technique, and tenacity make him a mfer to deal with, but I dont think hes abnormally strong.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Years ago Anthony Smith said he heard gym stories of Khamzat bullying LHWs in Sweden. Khamzat train at All Stars and they had LHWs like Gus, Latifi, Manuwa.... Seeing how Khamzat has looked alot of these gym stories seem believable

talksport.com

Khamzat Chimaev 'ragdolled' and 'beat the s***' out of UFC light heavyweights

Khamzat Chimaev has captured the imagination of UFC fans everywhere since debuting in the company in 2020. The Russian-born Swede is 10-0 overall and has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC with all vic…
talksport.com talksport.com

“Other people said it first, so now I can say it out loud. I’ve heard the stories of Chimaev for years, like a couple years before he was even in the UFC,” said Smith.

“I remember hearing his name, some young kid that’s ragdolling Ilir Latifi and [Alexander] Gustafsson down in Sweden.

“Even when he finally made it to the UFC, beat a couple of guys and looked really good, I kept that to myself until other people had told the story like, ‘Hey man, I’ve been hearing the stories about this kid beating the s*** out of those guys for a long time.”https://talksport.com/mma/1019868/khamzat-chimaev-light-heavyweight-training-anthony-smith-ufc/#
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I’m looking for thanks bra
 
Old video of Darren Stewart talking about how freaky strong Khamzat is

 
Noraaq said:
Rob has fought the likes of Romero/Costa/Vettori who were bigger and stronger than Khamzat.

Khamzat is very fast, coordinated, and athletic, especially for his height. I dont think Ive seen anybody, regardless of weight class, shoot as fast as him. His speed, technique, and tenacity make him a mfer to deal with, but I dont think hes abnormally strong.
Click to expand...
More strength endurance than maximal strength
 
Noraaq said:
Rob has fought the likes of Romero/Costa/Vettori who were bigger and stronger than Khamzat.

Khamzat is very fast, coordinated, and athletic, especially for his height. I dont think Ive seen anybody, regardless of weight class, shoot as fast as him. His speed, technique, and tenacity make him a mfer to deal with, but I dont think hes abnormally strong.
Click to expand...
Heard he went thru Rockhold like hot knife thru butter
 
I always bet on Khamzat to win but i didn't think he would win over Whittaker that easily.
I don't know if he used any steroids but his strength is unbelievable or may be the power of Calm/Father Khamzat is the next level of MMA :(
 
He had surgery there just a couple months ago plus a pre-existing injury. I am sure this has contributed to the incident.

Wrestling looked insane and on-point tho, hespek
 
Hopefully it’s not one of those broken jaw types where he can’t speak for a month or so.

I actually don’t need a video of it, I can see it clearly in memory the tap out was so fast and he wanted it badly
 
Bro popped Hollands eyes from the choke. He can probably crush coconuts with his arms at this point. Also been watching for the 15 years now but I have yet to see a takedown with more speed/force than the one he hit bobby with
 
He's one of the strongest non-Sherdoggers I've ever armwrestled. Took me minutes to beat him. Respect.
 
Seems like another strong grappler.

And yet, burns and usman.
 
hector domino said:
Bro popped Hollands eyes from the choke. He can probably crush coconuts with his arms at this point. Also been watching for the 15 years now but I have yet to see a takedown with more speed/force than the one he hit bobby with
Click to expand...
Yea that shoot was fukin gnarley
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,849
Messages
56,415,087
Members
175,207
Latest member
themmadungeon

Share this page

Back
Top