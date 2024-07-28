Leon's Fight IQ

Leon had his moments in this fight and could have pulled it off IMO. But why couldn't he stay off of the f'ing cage? It became obvious that he would get taken down if he stayed there. This was especially frustrating in the last round as he could still go for the finish. But instead he stayed on the cage and got taken down yet again. He seemed to easily defend take downs when they were in the middle of the cage.

It's easy being a spectator and seeing these things but do fighters just lose their fight IQ while they're in there? Was the corner yelling for him to stay off the cage?
 
Leon’s power is not very threatening so Belal felt comfy charging at him.

Also, I can’t remember if it was round 3 or 4, he was in the ideal position for a submission but couldn’t execute and Belal was saved by the bell because of it.
 
Kenshi said:
Leon had his moments in this fight and could have pulled it off IMO. But why couldn't he stay off of the f'ing cage? It became obvious that he would get taken down if he stayed there. This was especially frustrating in the last round as he could still go for the finish. But instead he stayed on the cage and got taken down yet again. He seemed to easily defend take downs when they were in the middle of the cage.

It's easy being a spectator and seeing these things but do fighters just lose their fight IQ while they're in there? Was the corner yelling for him to stay off the cage?

It's easy being a spectator and seeing these things but do fighters just lose their fight IQ while they're in there? Was the corner yelling for him to stay off the cage?
He thinks he's a master at wall/fence wrestling
 
People are overlooking Belal's insane pressure in the beginning. Leon was getting pieced up when he did anything besides back up. It's easier when your opponent is hesitant like Colby was, but Belal started off as the hammer from the gate. He was making Leon uncomfortable with his strikes and wrestling together. Leon has a tendency to stay conservative in fights after he's established some respect from his opponent, he just went to his natural state.
 
Leon has shown low fight IQ moments before.

Like insisting on wrestling Colby only to get dominated in the 5th.

Or allowing Belal to constantly back him against the fence where he easily got takedowns instead of making him shoot in open space.
 
Kenshi said:
could have pulled it off IMO
I completely agree... the FEW moments where he actually seemed like he was trying, he looked tough.
The rest of the fight, he looked like he was given some.... motivation.... from the Waste Management Union, if you get my drift.
<6>
 
Leon's best moments last night were when he was grappling, believe it or not. I don't think that factored into anyone's gameplan and I don't blame him for not coming up with a new plan on the fly, especially after he got his bell rung a few times. I blame his corner for not giving him a new gameplan.
 
leon could never get set to strike really because of belals constant forward pressure. he needs some space between him and his opponent to land his best shots and belal didnt afford him that for most of the fight. Plus belal was willing to get hit in order to close the distance and land his own. Plus he let leon know right from the bell that he was going to have to really worry about takedowns everytime he tried to strike back.

also leon has really had shitty ring generalship and spacial awareness last night.
 
Where were Leon's bjj guy and wrestling guy in the corner.

All he had were the kickboxing coach and the "don't let him bully you son" coach screeching at him. Both aren't MMA coaches.
 
Awful fight IQ. I'm obviously playing arm chair fighter but I just don't understand getting pushed back to the cage over and over and then getting taken down. Why do you not even attempt to circle out or stay in the center?

If a fighter is pressuring you, you don't go backwards but in a circle. When you go nearly 5 rounds doing that, that's unacceptable. You aren't listening to your corner and you have bad fight IQ.

That's why Jones is so great. He's always aware of where he is, what he's doing and more importantly, what his opponent is doing.
 
HHJ said:
Not true at all bro


Those takedowns where he threw him like a small child didnt look good??
They absolutely did.

That was a small fun part in a 25 minute fight.
 
MrCoffee said:
They absolutely did.

That was a small fun part in a 25 minute fight.
You said Belal didnt look good. He did look good. It's not about being fun. It's about winning. Belal looked great. You cant say he didnt look good and it's all entirely on Leon not being at his best.

He dictated the fight and had Leon backed up as soon as the bell rang.
 
Not really about fight IQ, Belal just brought more boxing skill

Leon is an elite kicker but Belal shut down the kicking game by getting too close for kicks to work
 
Kenshi said:
Leon had his moments in this fight and could have pulled it off IMO. But why couldn't he stay off of the f'ing cage? It became obvious that he would get taken down if he stayed there. This was especially frustrating in the last round as he could still go for the finish. But instead he stayed on the cage and got taken down yet again. He seemed to easily defend take downs when they were in the middle of the cage.

It's easy being a spectator and seeing these things but do fighters just lose their fight IQ while they're in there? Was the corner yelling for him to stay off the cage?
It's not Leon's fight IQ, it's his killer instinct, his absolute drive to win.

Leon likes to spar, gets discouraged easily, loses focus.

Nothing to do with intelligence, everything to do with fire in the belly and the desire to finish.

It's just not there, except in spurts, and wanes easily.
 
