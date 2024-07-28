Leon's Fight IQ

Leon had his moments in this fight and could have pulled it off IMO. But why couldn't he stay off of the f'ing cage? It became obvious that he would get taken down if he stayed there. This was especially frustrating in the last round as he could still go for the finish. But instead he stayed on the cage and got taken down yet again. He seemed to easily defend take downs when they were in the middle of the cage.



It's easy being a spectator and seeing these things but do fighters just lose their fight IQ while they're in there? Was the corner yelling for him to stay off the cage?