is a said: The fight should have been stood up and both fighters should have been reset to a standing position after that spike.



Maybe the spike was unintentionally done but it may be against the rules of the fight and whenever illegal moves and accidents happen a time out almost always occurs.



Even that low blow that Pereira had to take but decided to reject

It wasn't illegal. Spikes are fully legal as long as an arch is recognizable from the time the opponent is picked up to the time he lands.An Illegal spike would be something like a piledriver. Where its a clear vertical slam to the head. Even Aljos spike over Kattar had an arch which is why it was legal.Belals slam was 100% legal which is why noone is disputing it/ the ref didn't do insert himself in any way.