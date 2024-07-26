Leon vs. Belal is a rematch

I just want to gently remind everybody that if the UFC had competent referees, it's painfully obvious that that's not the case, the first fight would have been ruled a disqualification. Leon was warned multiple times. The fighters get instructions in the locker room, they get the instruction "fight clean" right before the fight and they get multiple warnings during the fight, even some freebies. Don't have rules if you're not going to enforce them.

Even though you might argue that this doesn't change anything for the rematch, I would not be surprised if it affects the concerned parties at least psychologically.
 
Don't think it will affect Leon mentally. He win the only full round between him and Belal.

And he didn't intentionally poke him. He caught his eye with his thumb with a closed fist punch.
 
Leon has the notoriously biased UK judges firmly in his pocket :rolleyes:

Any decision that is even remotely possible to give to Leon, he GETS :)
 
I kind of want Belal to win. Leon is being way too cocky and still saying he was going to win the first "fight".

Leon is doing to Belal what Till did to him at UFC FIGHT NIGHT 147 - TILL VS. MASVIDAL. Lol. The irony.
 
