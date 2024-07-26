Leon vs. Belal is a rematch

I just want to gently remind everybody that if the UFC had competent referees, it's painfully obvious that that's not the case, the first fight would have been ruled a disqualification. Leon was warned multiple times. The fighters get instructions in the locker room, they get the instruction "fight clean" right before the fight and they get multiple warnings during the fight, even some freebies. Don't have rules if you're not going to enforce them.



Even though you might argue that this doesn't change anything for the rematch, I would not be surprised if it affects the concerned parties at least psychologically.