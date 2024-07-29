Leon Needs a Change of Scenery

HHJ said: It's worth a try but I dont think its his corner, I think it's him. What more motivation do you need to not get your ass kicked, to not keep your belt???



His team get exasperated with him because he falls to shambles when the fight dont go his way.

THIS. I mean his coach did the same thing in the second Usman fight and pleaded with Leon. It's just that this time Leon did not get the head kick. I wouldn't say he falls to shambles as he showed in the 5th round but I think he just relies too much on space to fight. If he wants to be in title contention again he's probably going to have to learn how to fight under pressure because basically all the guys in the top 5 are pressure fighters.