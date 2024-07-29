Leon Needs a Change of Scenery

He needs to take his talents to another gym. The motivational talk can only take you so far. He has peaked in England.
 
I don’t think moving to a different country is gonna change how his brain works.
 
It's worth a try but I dont think its his corner, I think it's him. What more motivation do you need to not get your ass kicked, to not keep your belt???

His team get exasperated with him because he falls to shambles when the fight dont go his way.
 
He needs a head coach
The motivational speaker is just a boxing coach
 
haj02 said:
FACTS. That motivational speech by his coach would have been derided as the worst type of corner work if he didn't head kick Usman into Bolivian.
Honestly I found myself shaking my head at the time. He was gassed and looked done, and the corner was just fucking yelling at him, I was astounded when he did deliver.
Though he made the right technical adjustments for the last Usman fight, so we have to credit the camp for that too.
 
HHJ said:
It's worth a try but I dont think its his corner, I think it's him. What more motivation do you need to not get your ass kicked, to not keep your belt???

His team get exasperated with him because he falls to shambles when the fight dont go his way.
THIS. I mean his coach did the same thing in the second Usman fight and pleaded with Leon. It's just that this time Leon did not get the head kick. I wouldn't say he falls to shambles as he showed in the 5th round but I think he just relies too much on space to fight. If he wants to be in title contention again he's probably going to have to learn how to fight under pressure because basically all the guys in the top 5 are pressure fighters.
 
Darkavius said:
THIS. I mean his coach did the same thing in the second Usman fight and pleaded with Leon. It's just that this time Leon did not get the head kick. I wouldn't say he falls to shambles as he showed in the 5th round but I think he just relies too much on space to fight. If he wants to be in title contention again he's probably going to have to learn how to fight under pressure because basically all the guys in the top 5 are pressure fighters.
Pretty much this. Leon only wants to fight a slow paced fight that he's totally in control of. When it's a gritty fight that requires some primal instincts he can't deliver. Everyone needs a bit of Gaethje in them.
 
He is mentally fragile, no one can fix that, he just have zero dog in him, he is incredible talented but when things do don't go his way he kinda gives up.
 
You see Belal rushing at him even before the bell rings, why not go for a flying knee or something?
 
HHJ said:
It's worth a try but I dont think its his corner, I think it's him. What more motivation do you need to not get your ass kicked, to not keep your belt???

His team get exasperated with him because he falls to shambles when the fight dont go his way.
THIS. Leon quits on himself fairly easily, which is why his corner goes into motivational speaker mode. Corners always know their fighter.

That said, Birmingham, UK is also not a place where any high level pro can evolve their game. I think Leon would benefit from spending time in Vegas with Nicksick, who's a much smarter and more experienced coach than Leon's team and maybe could've made some adjustments.
 
