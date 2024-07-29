Leon Needs a Change of Scenery

FACTS. That motivational speech by his coach would have been derided as the worst type of corner work if he didn't head kick Usman into Bolivian.
It's worth a try but I dont think its his corner, I think it's him. What more motivation do you need to not get your ass kicked, to not keep your belt???
His team get exasperated with him because he falls to shambles when the fight dont go his way.
Pretty much this. Leon only wants to fight a slow paced fight that he's totally in control of. When it's a gritty fight that requires some primal instincts he can't deliver. Everyone needs a bit of Gaethje in them.THIS. I mean his coach did the same thing in the second Usman fight and pleaded with Leon. It's just that this time Leon did not get the head kick. I wouldn't say he falls to shambles as he showed in the 5th round but I think he just relies too much on space to fight. If he wants to be in title contention again he's probably going to have to learn how to fight under pressure because basically all the guys in the top 5 are pressure fighters.
