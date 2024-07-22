BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,585
- Reaction score
- 38,529
Holy Shit:
Headshot dead 2.0That ball will be Belal's head on Saturday.
So you think it is a CGI ball? Or just that they did it a bunch of times until he got it in?Yes I’m sure they managed to film that shot absolutely perfect in line first time with some randoms playing on the side.
So many retards will legitimately believe this
So you think it is a CGI ball? Or just that they did it a bunch of times until he got it in?