Media Leon Edwards with an insane trickshot

If this is real then holy mother fucking shit that was incredible!

Rarely do I look at a video someone posts online that leaves me slack jawed and legit shocked.
 
Yes, this stretches the limit of believability lol

I'd like to believe though
 
Yes I’m sure they managed to film that shot absolutely perfect in line first time with some randoms playing on the side.

So many retards will legitimately believe this
 
So you think it is a CGI ball? Or just that they did it a bunch of times until he got it in?
 
is this a serious question?

these days there have been succesfull attempts to discuss legislative shit that was proposed by deepfake videos. scam artists that faked a teams meeting to sign of on multi million bank transfer. everybody in the meeting was fake, except for the guy that got tricked. by looking at this Leon edwards video you can actually tell that it's fake. deepfake technology and AI etc.....in the near future you cannot tell what's fake or real

 
