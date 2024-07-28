Leon clearly was not the same after getting dumped square on his head

I saw a kickboxer who didn't have the faintest clue on how to circle off the cage.
And was getting lit up on the feet by a wrestler as well.
Grim.
 
Maybe. Doesn't matter much. I'm a fan of both guys, but it'll be nice when neither of them have the belt.
 
Gilday said:
He got outworked the exact same way in the 1st round. Easily taken down and seemingly hurt by a lead uppercut, all before that head spike.

Leon just has zero fight IQ
Yup, that's the punch that got him. Leon did a pretty good job hiding it but he was hurt bad and never the same after that uppercut. That's what happens when he keeps trying to use a shitty long guard for blocking every time.
 
Leon got his salad tossed 4 out of 5 rounds.
 
Leon was fighting scared from the beginning of the fight, and that is why he was dumped on his head.
Leon does not have that "I am the best in the World" mentality.
He should have easily beaten Belal.
Leon was looking successful when he was aggressive.
But as soon as Belal fought back, Leon backed into the cage and allowed Belal to ragdoll him.
It is crazy how a top of the line fighter jet can be almost useless when the pilot controlling it is afraid of going to war.
LOL
 
Pharenheit said:
The fight was over after this

6. Spiking the opponent to the canvas onto the head or neck (pile-driving);a. Any throw with an arc to its motion is to be considered a legal throw. It does not matter if theopponents head hits the canvas. A pile driver is considered to be any throw where you controlyour opponent's body placing their feet up in the air with their head straight down and thenforcibly drives the opponents head into the canvas or flooring material. It should be noted whena fighter is placed into a submission hold by their opponent, if that fighter is capable ofelevating their opponent, they may bring that opponent down in any fashion they desirebecause they are not in control of their opponent’s body. The fighter who is attempting thesubmission can either adjust their position or let go of their hold before being slammed to thecanvas.

Leon took 3 and 5. Point deduction in round 2 for a clearly illegal spike takedown makes it a draw.

Leon didn't do enough the two times he got top position to steal rounds belal did nothing in.
 
Did you watch the fight? He fought better after this and won the following round.
 
STAY GOLD said:
Did you watch the fight? He fought better after this and won the following round.
He looked better naturally as champions do but there could be some concussive symptoms involved here is all I’m saying
 
Now he will definitely not remember his name after that.
 
Pharenheit said:
He looked better naturally as champions do but there could be some concussive symptoms involved here is all I’m saying
Yes, possibly, but he looked better and won the round after the one he got slammed on his head.
 
Gilday said:
I think it was an elbow just before that uppercut, seemed wobbly after that
 
maximus__ said:
The spikes not intentional as its caused from Leon resisting a STANDARD HIGH CROTCH.
I'll give Leon R3 obviously and even 10-8 by the ruleset but he landed 1 strike in R5 against 4 mins of the most dominating position in grappling. Anyone who thinks he won R5 should get a lobotomy.
 
