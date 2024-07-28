Leon clearly was not the same after getting dumped square on his head

6. Spiking the opponent to the canvas onto the head or neck (pile-driving);a. Any throw with an arc to its motion is to be considered a legal throw. It does not matter if theopponents head hits the canvas. A pile driver is considered to be any throw where you controlyour opponent's body placing their feet up in the air with their head straight down and thenforcibly drives the opponents head into the canvas or flooring material. It should be noted whena fighter is placed into a submission hold by their opponent, if that fighter is capable ofelevating their opponent, they may bring that opponent down in any fashion they desirebecause they are not in control of their opponent’s body. The fighter who is attempting thesubmission can either adjust their position or let go of their hold before being slammed to thecanvas.



Leon took 3 and 5. Point deduction in round 2 for a clearly illegal spike takedown makes it a draw.



Leon didn't do enough the two times he got top position to steal rounds belal did nothing in.