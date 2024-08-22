Lenne Hardt vs Bruce Buffer

Who do you prefer? Who was better?



Lenne Hardt - Pride



Bruce Buffer - UFC



Its hard choice for me bur I almost prefer the classic simplicity and unobtrusiveness Lenne Hardt It actually wasnt that simple with the light and firework show.....the only thing I can liken it to is Mad Max Thunderdome on sterioids I actually went to a few pride events and those intros got my blood crawling in a good way .....she was so damn good





For whatever reason

Bruce Buffer is great as well but is too egotistical for my tastes and I dont care for how uninvitedly ham hes become with the fist bumps and attention he often demands on the 'stage'















