Lenne Hardt vs Bruce Buffer

Who do you prefer? Who was better?

Lenne Hardt - Pride

Bruce Buffer - UFC

Its hard choice for me bur I almost prefer the classic simplicity and unobtrusiveness Lenne Hardt It actually wasnt that simple with the light and firework show.....the only thing I can liken it to is Mad Max Thunderdome on sterioids I actually went to a few pride events and those intros got my blood crawling in a good way .....she was so damn good


For whatever reason
Bruce Buffer is great as well but is too egotistical for my tastes and I dont care for how uninvitedly ham hes become with the fist bumps and attention he often demands on the 'stage'







 
I like everybody above Bruce.
Why would I like to have to same announcer 5000 times a decade?
I also don't eat 5000 times the same
 
Bruce Buffer, on his best day, isn't even breathing the same air as Lenne Hardt on her worst day. She's at the summit of Everest and he's fucking a goat in Florida.
 
