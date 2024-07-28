Least and most "anyone, anywhere, any time" champions?

Least - Jon Jones



Most - Wanderlei Silva, BJ Penn, Volk (but I think he was having some sort of breakdown, not sure I should cheer it on)



Not sure if I should put Anderson Silva on the "least" list or not. He fought up a weightclass, but he avoided Jones (while pressuring GSP to fight up a weightclass) and avoided fights while he was in the cage with his opponent.



I thought about adding Tito after the way he avoided Chuck, but my memory of that time of the UFC's history is kind of hazy and I'm not totally sure if it's true or just a narrative.