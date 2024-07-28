Least and most "anyone, anywhere, any time" champions?

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
10,150
Reaction score
18,040
Least - Jon Jones

Most - Wanderlei Silva, BJ Penn, Volk (but I think he was having some sort of breakdown, not sure I should cheer it on)

Not sure if I should put Anderson Silva on the "least" list or not. He fought up a weightclass, but he avoided Jones (while pressuring GSP to fight up a weightclass) and avoided fights while he was in the cage with his opponent.

I thought about adding Tito after the way he avoided Chuck, but my memory of that time of the UFC's history is kind of hazy and I'm not totally sure if it's true or just a narrative.
 
Least- Tito, he avoided Chuck for a while

Most- def Volk, fought Islam on two weeks notice then fought Topuria like 2 months later
 
Least: Volk, Weidman, Holloway (interim)

Most: Anderson, Pereira, Machida, Liddell
 
Recent bias sure is something.

Jones has one of the strongest resumes in the history of the UFC.

But if you are refering to just this recent years where he just want a few high reward, low risk fights to finish his career then ok.
 
GSP fought Everybody and whooped ‘em. I
 
How the fuck was jones least lol.

He fought all top ranked contenders at LHW for like a decade straight....he didnt pick one easy match up...everyone he fought was good enough to earn a title.shot but not to beat him...that doesnt make him the least...

He fought the number 2 HW for his debut at HW as well...thats like the exact thing to do when it comes to whoever..whenever...
.

The least would be like Conor...who literally defended against no1..u cant less than that...
 
