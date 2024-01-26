Lead hook technique

Smato_rules
Green Belt
@Green
Jul 5, 2019
I’ve been striking on and off for about ten years, just casual Muay Thai class and I’m probably the equivalent of a hobbiest blue belt in bjj. I’ve always thrown my lead hook with my thumb to the ceiling and really hooking towards the end, like how Nate Diaz does when shadow boxing. Lately my wrist has been killing me, I think I keep hitting with my fingers not knuckles, but now really can’t seem to throw a hook without pain. I’ve switched to a palm toward the ground hook but can’t get the same snap out of it. Does anyone have any advice of how to correct this or a good place to see how to properly throw a hook?