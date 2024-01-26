Lead hook technique

S

Smato_rules

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 5, 2019
Messages
974
Reaction score
495
I’ve been striking on and off for about ten years, just casual Muay Thai class and I’m probably the equivalent of a hobbiest blue belt in bjj. I’ve always thrown my lead hook with my thumb to the ceiling and really hooking towards the end, like how Nate Diaz does when shadow boxing. Lately my wrist has been killing me, I think I keep hitting with my fingers not knuckles, but now really can’t seem to throw a hook without pain. I’ve switched to a palm toward the ground hook but can’t get the same snap out of it. Does anyone have any advice of how to correct this or a good place to see how to properly throw a hook?
 
Study Poatan's, it's damn near perfect.

200w.gif


Timestamped



A good boxer to emulate would be Julian Jackson.

JslGmn5.gif


You don't want to hook much at the end, that's got to be why your wrists are hurting. Stay straight throughout from the elbow down for support.

Throw it from your feet > legs > hips > back (like you see in the above, for torque generation), NEVER your shoulders/arms.
 
BearGrounds said:
Study Poatan's, it's damn near perfect.

200w.gif


Timestamped



A good boxer to emulate would be Julian Jackson.

JslGmn5.gif


You don't want to hook much at the end, that's got to be why your wrists are hurting. Stay straight throughout from the elbow down for support.

Throw it from your feet > legs > hips > back (like you see in the above, for torque generation), NEVER your shoulders/arms.
Click to expand...

Thanks! Those gifs are really helpful and yeah now that you say it I think I am jamming my wrist trying to hook it at the end
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,317
Messages
54,994,314
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top