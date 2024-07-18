Last time we were in this situation at Heavyweight with interim champ and undisputed champ not fighting each other right away

We had big nog beat Sylvia, couture was out trying to get the fedor fight. So we got a dream match up of mir vs noguiera, and Brock fighting Randy just purely for ppv buys.





This leads to a big grudge match between Brock and mir 2, which was so hyped, and biggest ppv card for ufc to that day.





So while we didn’t get interim vs undisputed right away, it worked out better in the long run for everyone.





So have jones fight stipe, aspinall who ever he fights, then fight Alex for another defense, and that winner fights Jones.



This is way better than just doing aspinal and jones now. Builds aspinall even more before he fights jones