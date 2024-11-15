Last thing for Tyson

  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

As a dumb fan who appreciates the history, I feel like the last and best thing for him to do is to come to grips with Kevin Rooney.

After Cus D'Amato died, Kevin Rooney was his trainer. He was one of the few left that personally knew both, and knew what it took to make Mike the best.

Then Mike hooked up with Don King, they fired Rooney, and Tyson started losing. His personal life got worse after leaving Rooney, aswell.

Rooney ended up suing Mike for millions, and won. This ruined their friendship, and Mike has refused to talk about it since.

Mike needs to bury the hatchet. Hell, make a documentary out of it and get paid. But this is one of the saddest boxing stories that could be fixed, because they're both still alive.
 
